Goodwood Revival 2017 – what it is, when it is, how to get there and everything else you need to know

The St Mary's Trophy is one of the best races of the weekend - Geoff Pugh

The Goodwood Revival is a weekend of motorsport like nothing else on the planet. Held on the famous Goodwood Estate – which also hosts the Festival of Speed in summer and exclusive Members' Meeting in spring – the Revival is a celebration of classic racing, focused firmly on the era between 1948 and 1966.

It was during this time that the Goodwood Circuit enjoyed its golden years, beginning when it hosted Britain's first post-war motor race and ending when racing cars became too fast for the track itself.

Unlike the Festival of Speed, the Revival takes place at the Circuit rather than in the immediate surrounds of Goodwood House. More importantly, the event operates a dress code – attendees are expected to come in period garb. By bringing many hundreds of 1948-66 cars to the circuit, and many thousands of people dressed to match, the Revival creates a unique spectacle.

When is the 2017 Goodwood Revival and where does it take place?

The dates for 2017's Goodwood Revival are Friday 8 September, Saturday 9 September and Sunday 10 September. Most of the racing takes place on the Saturday and Sunday, though pretty much all the weekend's competitors will be taking advantage of practice sessions on the track on Friday. Saturday and Sunday then have seven races each.

The Revival takes place at Goodwood's historic racing circuit. This is around a mile south of Goodwood House, which is where the Festival of Speed takes place, and two miles south of Goodwood Racecourse – home to a different type of racing, using a different sort of horsepower. The Goodwood Estate itself is located in Westhampnett, near Chichester in West Sussex, England.

RAF Westhampnett was a Royal Air Force station built as a satellite airfield for nearby RAF Tangmere. The motor racing circuit is based on the airfield's perimeter road, which was paved one year after a particularly wet winter made it difficult to move aircraft. And while Tangmere is now defunct, Goodwood lives on as an airfield within the circuit.

How do I buy Goodwood revival tickets and how much do they cost?

The short answer to all of these questions is "sorry, you're too late". The circuit's capacity is limited and tickets sell out extremely quickly – you can sign up to be alerted when 2018's tickets go on sale. There are no more general admission tickets available for 2017. Hospitality packages (costing hundreds of pounds per person) are still available in limited numbers, and often include other perks.

