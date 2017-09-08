Goodwood Revival: watch live

The Goodwood Revival is one of the highlights of the year not only for classic car enthusiasts, but anybody with a passion for vintage fashion as well. The action is already under way on the first of three days of top-notch historic motorsport, featuring some of the world's most valuable historic cars and motorcycles.

Taking place at the Goodwood motor circuit in West Sussex from September 8-10 2017, the Revival combines circuit racing, jaw-dropping aviation displays, fantastic entertainment in the form of carnivals and live music, plus a vintage high street that will take you back to the Goodwood circuit's glory years, between 1948-1966, when it was of the UK's best known race circuits.

And then there's the real magic, where visitors are encouraged to - and do, in their tens of thousands - dress in vintage clothing, each therefore adding to the unique Revival atmosphere.

You can keep up with all the action from the 2017 Goodwood Revival by watching our live video stream.

With race commentary, expert insight, celebrity interviews and a little light banter, too, it's a fantastic way to join in with the fun of the Revival for those who can't be there in person.

