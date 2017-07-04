Google DeepMind’s NHS deals were scrutinised in a new report — but tough questions remain unanswered (GOOG)

DeepMind

An independent review panel has raised a number of concerns about how Google DeepMind is working with the National Health Service (NHS) in a report published on Wednesday.

DeepMind tasked the panel with scrutinising its NHS partnerships after New Scientist revealed that the company had quietly been given access to 1.6 million patient records to develop a kidney monitoring app called Streams without their prior knowledge.

The unpaid panel includes ex-Cambridge MP Julian Huppert, The Co-Operative Group's current chief digital officer Mike Bracken, venture capital investor Eileen Burbidge, and six other members.

The panel's 22-page report, which cost DeepMind £59,315, raised concerns about subjects including:

The lack of clarity in the original information sharing agreement (ISA) with the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

11 "minor" vulnerabilities that were found across the app, the API (application programming interface), and the servers in DeepMind's data centre

And the lack of work on public engagement, particularly in relation to the links between DeepMind Health and Google.

While there were criticisms, the report — published two days after the UK data watchdog ruled that DeepMind's first deal with the NHS was illegal — also commends DeepMind for its overall high level of data security, and for openly publishing its new contracts with the NHS with minimal redactions. The report provides a number of recommendations for DeepMind to consider when working with the NHS in future.

Founded in London in 2010 by Demis Hassabis, Mustafa Suleyman, and Shane Legg, DeepMind is an artificial intelligence (AI) research lab that was acquired by Google in 2014 for £400 million. The company is best known for its AlphaGo algorithm that learned how to play and master the Chinese board game Go but it is now pursuing a number of commercial opportunities, including energy and healthcare.

DeepMind's first deal with the NHS has proved to be highly controversial. It was signed with the Royal Free in 2015 and it has attracted a great deal of criticism due to its scope and the fact that DeepMind is owned by Google, one of the world's most powerful technology companies.

Questions have been asked about why DeepMind was given access to so many patient records and so much patient data — including whether people have had an abortion or tested positive for HIV — to develop a kidney monitoring app, which doesn't use any of the data-demanding AI DeepMind is known for.

Eileen Burbidge"The initial information sharing agreement was September 2015 and was before DeepMind Health was launched as a separate organisation," said Huppert, chair of the panel, at a press briefing on Tuesday.

