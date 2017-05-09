Gravity waves ‘could help us find another dimension’, scientists say

It sounds like the stuff of science fiction – an unknown dimension, invisible to all our sensors.

But could ‘gravitational waves’ – detected for the first time last year – offer a way to find hidden dimensions?

Physicists have long suspected that there are more dimensions than the ones we can perceive – and that gravity might hold the key to finding them.

Gravitational waves are weird ripples in space-time predicted by Einstein’s theories.

Waves were first detected by an experiment last year, which uses lasers to measure tiny changes in the length of a tunnel in an attempt to measure gravitational waves.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Potsdam are now analysing whether the waves could offer hints of dimensions we can’t see.

Gravity is thought likely to affect all the dimensions that there are – including hidden ones, by ‘stretching’ them as it passes through.

Speaking to New Scientist, Dr Gustavo Lucena Gomez, who is leading the study, said: ‘If there are extra dimensions in the universe, then gravitational waves can walk along any dimension, even the extra dimensions.’

‘If extra dimensions are in our universe, this would stretch or shrink space-time in a different way that standard gravitational waves would never do.’