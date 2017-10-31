Great British Bake Off final: Who are the finalists and judges? Steven, Sophie, or Kate Lyon, who will win?

This year’s Great British Bake Off may have moved to BBC, but the series has proven equally as addictive on Channel 4.

After ten weeks, we have finally reached the finale, three contestants baking it out to be crowned this year’s winner.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s finale, from who the three contestants are to who may win.

Note: Although Prue Leith’s tweet fiasco has now happened, there are no spoilers in the below piece.

Who are the finalist?

Heading up the pack is Steven Carter-Bailey. Seemingly the judges favourite — having won the accolade of ‘Star Baker’ multiple times — the former marketing professional had a pretty miserable semi-final.

Next up we have Sophie Faldo, a former Royal Artillery officer and stuntwoman who has consistently performed well under pressure.

Having been named ‘Star Baker’ twice, Sophie has only really had one bad moment: during caramel week, her millionaire shortbread decorations weren’t ready in time.

Finally, there’s Kate Lyon, the most uneven baker of the final batch, having been at both the bottom and top of the pack. One low point came during Italian week when the medics were brought into the tent after the health and safety inspector cut her fingers.

Who will win?

Having performed particularly well at the competition’s start, and seemingly having the judges favour, Steven could easily win the competition. However, Sophie has stayed sturdy throughout the competition and has won over TV watchers’ hearts more than Steven. Then again, Kate could pull out all the stops for a surprise win. It’s anyone’s victory to take at this stage.

Don’t we know who won?

Some people may have seen Prue Leith accidentally Tweet out the winner’s name 12 hours before the episode aired. To remain unspoilt, we advise staying off Twitter — don’t worry, we won’t spoil the show.

Who is judging and when can I watch?

Leith and Paul Hollywood will be judging, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding presenting, as always. The episode will be broadcast on Channel 4, starting at 8pm.