Great white shark put in public swimming pool after washing up on Australian beach

Incredulous beachgoers looked on as the shark swam laps in the sea pool: Screenshot

A great white shark has been temporarily rehomed in a Sydney swimming pool after washing up on a popular swimming beach.

The juvenile predator was found injured on Manly beach on Monday afternoon.

Beachgoers tried to help it back into the water but were unsuccessful and alerted marine rescue.

Nice day for it! Incredible creature up close, but still too close for me! Vid sent in from a Manly local, who has decided to stay dry today pic.twitter.com/eYKu4L321U — Freya Cole (@freya_cole) September 11, 2017

Incredible scenes at #Manly pool after an injured shark washed up on shore & rescued @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/BHTbelfVkW — Samantha Brett (@samanthabrett) September 11, 2017

Manly: Baby great white shark moved from the beach to ocean pool near Shelly Beach. https://t.co/oCofQvoInG Video Credit: Adree Kovácsné pic.twitter.com/ctffqwWt52 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) September 11, 2017

Rescuers transferred the shark to the nearby Fairy Bower pool to allow it to recover before being re-released.

Manly Sea Life Sanctuary rescued the shark with a stretcher and released it into the sea swimming pool, where it is likely to stay until Tuesday, staff said.

Footage shot by incredulous eyewitnesses showed the shark swimming around the pool in circles.

The pool will remain closed until the shark is released.