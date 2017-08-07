Grouse shooting: 12 facts about The Glorious 12th

Like it or loathe it, the Glorious 12th is upon us - the official start of Britain's 121-day-long grouse shooting season.

The sport, which always begins on August 12th each year, has been an integral part of the countryside calendar for decades, although having once been an aristocratic hobby, it's increasingly at the centre of rows over animal cruelty and class.

For all you urbanites, here's 12 facts about the so-called Glorious 12th.

1. Grouse are incredibly speedy

Regarded as the "king" of game birds, red grouse are incredibly sought after and represent the supreme shooting challenge. They can fly at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, often fly low and have a habit of changing direction at the last minute. It's no wonder they require a high level of skill to shoot.

2. They would be lost without heather

As well as berries and seeds, a typical grouse eats up to 50g of heather a day. They eat the young, tender heather with green shoots but nest and shelter in the old heather.

Heather moorland is now rarer than rainforest, according to the Moorland Association. The UK has 75 per cent of what is left worldwide.

3. Victorians started it

Grouse shooting can be traced back 160 years to 1853. It started to take off when the railways suddenly made it easier to get to the moors, and shotguns became breech-loading. The "bags" - total number of birds shot per day - were huge, often topping 2,000 in a single day.

Although grouse shooting is most commonly associated with the Scottish Highlands, red grouse were, and still are, shot on moors in Wales, Northern Ireland and as far south as England’s Peak District.

I finally found a Red Grouse who was willingly to pose for some photos! @northyorkmoors@YorksWildlife#redgrousepic.twitter.com/c5ct6YWFzC — Tammy Andrews (@tammy_andrews18) March 26, 2016

4. Red grouse are unique to Britain

The red grouse is native to Britain, making them high-value birds. People from all over the world pay large sums of money every year to shoot them. The red grouse's closest relative, the willow grouse, is found throughout northern Europe, Asia, Canada and Alaska.

