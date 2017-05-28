Formula 1: Hamilton happy to take points and move on

Lewis Hamilton described his Mercedes car as "very difficult to drive" after he finished seventh in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton admitted he went into the Monaco Grand Prix "feeling terrible" and said he was happy to take the points from his seventh-place finish and move on.

The Mercedes driver started in 13th place on the grid after a struggle to switch his tyres on in qualifying that left the driver and his team perplexed, given that team-mate Valtteri Bottas drove the same car without any such problems.

The result left Hamilton 25 points behind drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who won the race ahead of Ferrari colleague Kimi Raikkonen.

Hamilton said: "I can't really say that I particularly enjoyed it. It was kind of boring at the first part and particularly the end when we couldn't overtake, but the middle part I enjoyed.

"I came in this morning feeling terrible. I didn't sleep well last night and to come away with the points I've come away with, I can honestly happily move away from this and move forwards."

The 32-year-old described the problems with his tyres, saying: "I think it's that ultra-soft doesn't work with me that well. The super-soft was working a lot better.

"The car was very difficult to drive this weekend."