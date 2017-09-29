Harper Beckham impresses proud dad David with skills in adorable video

David Beckham may have three sons, but it’s daughter Harper who is following in his footballing footsteps.

The six-year-old looks to be shaping up to be the future captain of the England women’s football team after impressing dad David with her skills.

The sportsman shared a black and white Instagram video of himself enjoying a kick about with his daughter at the park.

Harper is kitted out in full football gear, complete with boots, as she kicks the ball towards David after he throws it at her in quick succession.

Take that: Harper pounds the ball back to her father (Instagram/ David Beckham) More

Proud dad David can be heard counting, before stopping at seven when he shouts “Harper seven,” in reference to his daughter’s middle name.

Fans were impressed by her skills with one commenting: “She didn’t miss a single one!”

Another posted: “Looks like she has your talent @davidbeckham England ladies look out.”

A third wrote: “I always said Harper would be the footballer.”

He also shared another of Harper attempting to tackle him as the pair dribbled the ball hand-in-hand.

He captioned the post: “Someone’s ready for her first football lesson.”

Victoria Beckham previously spoke about her daughter’s love for the sport, joking that it feels like a ‘dagger to the heart’.

She said: “Harper loves football. It’s like a dagger going into my heart.

“She’s got little shoes and a little football shirt and she runs around in the garden with her brothers. So as much as she is girly, she’s a tomboy as well.”