Harry's heroes: Little girl thanks Prince for 'helping mummy' in Invictus Games

A six-year-old girl has read a heartwarming thank you note to Prince Harry today, telling him he had 'helped her mummy' after she was selected for the Invictus Games 2017 team.
Maya Turner won a loud round of applause after reading a hand-written letter about her mother RAF Sergeant Michelle Turner, 38, at the official unveiling of the UK team.
Sgt Turner from Wigan has a serious heart condition which causes exhaustion, dizziness and collapse, and has been selected for swimming and rowing when the Games are staged in Toronto this autumn.
Before attending training camps, she said, she was a "broken girl", too afraid to go out for fear of an embarrassing collapse in public.
Thanks to the Games coaches, she said, she is "on a journey that is making me do things I never thought I’d do again", proclaiming herself "so damn proud and happy".
The UK is one of 17 nations taking part in the Games, from September 23-30, with more than 550 athletes competing in 12 adaptive sports.
Her daughter Maya told the competitors: "I was very proud of mummy and every other brave boy and girl.
"Thank you Help For Heroes and Prince Harry for helping my mummy and her friends."
She made the audience laugh with her final words, adding: "PS I hope I have my two front teeth for Toronto".
The six-year-old was praised after making a 999 call when her mother collapsed at home in 2015 and she later received an award in recognition of her efforts.
Prince Harry attended the launch of the Invictus squad at the Tower of London this morning.
He told assembled men and women: "No matter how you are going to do I promise you that you will feel a million dollars. Whether you cross the finishing line first it last will make no difference to me or to anyone.
"It's in our blood to win, it's in our nature to win. [but] Whether you are blowing smoke out of your arse as your cross the line makes no difference.
"It is what you are achieving, what you have achieved to get there."
The UK team will this year be captained by former Army Major Bernie Broad, who lost both his legs below the knee due to injuries sustained in an explosion in Helmand Province in 2009.
He underwent four years of extensive surgery and rehabilitation followed by two years of assistance from the Personnel Recovery Unit at Chetwynd Barracks in Chilwell.
He said: "As a fully-blooded late entry officer in the Grenadier Guards I ate up the chance to take part and become captain.
"When you become injured it's amazing what you lose - confidence , dignity, stature... I didn't want anyone to see me like this.
"Since being medically retired from the Armed Forces in 2014, I feel that I have taken my foot off the gas and become quite complacent.
"But I didn't want to sit around feeling sorry for myself.
"I have always been a keen and competitive sportsman, so I kick started my fitness regime and now regularly swim, cycle and walk.
"Invictus was a big, bright light that I feel I needed to get into. Now I've got no excuse not to do nothing.
"I'm looking forward to taking part in the Invictus Games as I see this involvement as a way to re-focus me physically and mentally and to re-engage in a full, active, competitive and fulfilling life."
Told by another competitor that Invictus gave them the chance to be part of the military family again, Prince said: "This is my fix, too, you know.
"I've left the forces as well now and I miss everything about it. Well, not quite everything about it, but it's an opportunity to be with like-minded people, to share that dark sense of humour that we all love, and just be amongst each other.
"And for you is an opportunity to be part of a team and represent your country. "
Prince Harry staged the first Invictus Games, for injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women and veterans, to great acclaim in 2014 and had further success with the Orlando Games last year.
The UK team for Invictus Games Toronto 2017 is made up of 62 per cent new competitors, and is one of 17 nations taking part.
More than 550 competitors will compete in 12 adaptive sports ranging from basketball to swimming.
The UK team trials were attended by more than 300 wounded, injured and sick Service personnel who competed across 11 sports for one of the places available on the UK team.
The Games will take place from September 23rd to 30th in Toronto, Canada.