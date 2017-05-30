Harry's heroes: Little girl thanks Prince for 'helping mummy' in Invictus Games

Maya Turner gives Prince Harry a letter thanking him for 'helping my mummy' - Getty Images Europe

A six-year-old girl has read a heartwarming thank you note to Prince Harry today, telling him he had 'helped her mummy' after she was selected for the Invictus Games 2017 team.

Maya Turner won a loud round of applause after reading a hand-written letter about her mother RAF Sergeant Michelle Turner, 38, at the official unveiling of the UK team.

Sgt Turner from Wigan has a serious heart condition which causes exhaustion, dizziness and collapse, and has been selected for swimming and rowing when the Games are staged in Toronto this autumn.

Before attending training camps, she said, she was a "broken girl", too afraid to go out for fear of an embarrassing collapse in public.

Thanks to the Games coaches, she said, she is "on a journey that is making me do things I never thought I’d do again", proclaiming herself "so damn proud and happy".

The UK is one of 17 nations taking part in the Games, from September 23-30, with more than 550 athletes competing in 12 adaptive sports.

Her daughter Maya told the competitors: "I was very proud of mummy and every other brave boy and girl.

Maya Turner meets Prince Harry

"Thank you Help For Heroes and Prince Harry for helping my mummy and her friends."

She made the audience laugh with her final words, adding: "PS I hope I have my two front teeth for Toronto".

The six-year-old was praised after making a 999 call when her mother collapsed at home in 2015 and she later received an award in recognition of her efforts.

Prince Harry attended the launch of the Invictus squad at the Tower of London this morning.

Prince Harry jokes with Invictus athletes

He told assembled men and women: "No matter how you are going to do I promise you that you will feel a million dollars. Whether you cross the finishing line first it last will make no difference to me or to anyone.

"It's in our blood to win, it's in our nature to win. [but] Whether you are blowing smoke out of your arse as your cross the line makes no difference.

"It is what you are achieving, what you have achieved to get there."

Prince Harry attended the unveiling of the Invictus team at the Tower of London

