Stage presence: Harry Styles played to thousands of screaming fans in London: Dave Benett

Harry Styles made sure to keep up his tradition of falling on stage after he slipped and styled out a near-miss in London.

The former One Direction star came close to hitting the floor with a bump as he lost his footing during his gig at Hammersmith Apollo.

Styles was performing Kiwi when he turned to the side to dance before slipping and grabbing his microphone for support.

He successfully managed to style out the embarrassing move as he burst out laughing and continued to dance.