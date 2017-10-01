Heath sex inquiry to allege the former Prime Minister abused youngsters at sea

Claims that Sir Edward Heath abused youngsters on board his yacht, have been dismissed as "ludicrous", after former crew members revealed he was unable to sail it alone.
A long awaited police report into suggestions the former Tory Prime Minister was a paedophile, is expected to focus on allegations that he assaulted boys during sailing trips.
It is understood that the report will even include a claim by an alleged victim that Sir Edward, who died in 2005, raped him during a voyage to the Channel Islands.
But former crew members, of his Morning Cloud yachts, who have been interviewed at length by Wiltshire Police detectives, insist the allegations are not credible because Sir Edward could not sail without assistance.
All the surviving crew, who sailed with Sir Edward, have confirmed they never witnessed anything untoward while on board and have told police it would have not proved possible for him to be at sea alone.
Anthony Churchill,82, who was part of Sir Edward's racing team for a decade, said: "It is just ludicrous to suggest that he could take the boat out alone or even be on board without others knowing. He loved his sailing but he did not have the expertise to take the vessel out alone.
"I would liken it to him being the cox in a team of rowers. He put us all together and we had the highest regard for him, which is why this whole process is so hard, but his sailing prowess was as part of a team."
While the full details of the police report will not be made available until Thursday, a series of leaks appear to suggest the most potent allegations will relate Sir Edward's time as a racing yachtsman.
The late Prime Minister's godson, Lincoln Seligman, said: "If it is the case that the main allegations are connected to his time at sea, then it is deeply questionable.
"These were large and difficult to handle vessels, he would have needed to have crew on board, so is the suggestion that other people were present? We need to be told what these allegations are so they can be properly tested."
He added: "My suspicion is that we will learn nothing from the report except innuendo and that really takes nobody any further forward, except it leaves a dark stain over a man who can't defend himself."
Mr Churchill said he had been told by one detective that the police had dismissed suggestions anyone else was present when the sailing allegations took place.
While police have investigated more than 40 allegations of abuse, it is thought many of them have been dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Wiltshire Police launched its Operation Conifer investigation in August 2015 by appealing for "victims" who were abused by the late Sir Edward to come forward and make complaints.
The force has spent more than £2 million exhaustively exploring every complaint made against the former Tory premier and has the final report is expected to conclude that there would be enough evidence in seven cases to question him under caution if he were still alive.
It is also thought the force will take action against at least one person who made a bogus allegation.
The publication of the report on Thursday could lead to more people coming forward to make complaints and it is understood arrangements will be made to examine those allegations.