Heath sex inquiry to allege the former Prime Minister abused youngsters at sea

Claims that Sir Edward Heath abused youngsters on board his yacht, have been dismissed as "ludicrous", after former crew members revealed he was unable to sail it alone.

A long awaited police report into suggestions the former Tory Prime Minister was a paedophile, is expected to focus on allegations that he assaulted boys during sailing trips.

It is understood that the report will even include a claim by an alleged victim that Sir Edward, who died in 2005, raped him during a voyage to the Channel Islands.

But former crew members, of his Morning Cloud yachts, who have been interviewed at length by Wiltshire Police detectives, insist the allegations are not credible because Sir Edward could not sail without assistance.

All the surviving crew, who sailed with Sir Edward, have confirmed they never witnessed anything untoward while on board and have told police it would have not proved possible for him to be at sea alone.

Anthony Churchill,82, who was part of Sir Edward's racing team for a decade, said: "It is just ludicrous to suggest that he could take the boat out alone or even be on board without others knowing. He loved his sailing but he did not have the expertise to take the vessel out alone.

"I would liken it to him being the cox in a team of rowers. He put us all together and we had the highest regard for him, which is why this whole process is so hard, but his sailing prowess was as part of a team."

