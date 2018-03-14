Nine of Stephen Hawking's most inspirational quotes on God, fame and the Universe

The world is celebrating the life of Professor Stephen Hawking, after his death at the age of 76.

Prof Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a family spokesman said.

But while a sea of tributes have flooded in for the acclaimed physicist, he leaves behind a rarely bettered body of work and notable quotes about all aspects of life on Earth.

Here’s some of the most memorable quotes from one of the greatest minds ever.

Be Curious

“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.”

On the reason the Universe exists

“If we find the answer to that, it would be the ultimate triumph of human reason – for then we would know the mind of God” – A Brief History Of Time, published 1988.

On the importance of having a sense of humour:

“Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny” – Interview in The New York Times, December 2004.

Prof Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning

On intellectualism

“People who boast about their IQ are losers” – Interview in The New York Times, December 2004.

On the possibility of contact between humans and aliens “I think it would be a disaster. The extraterrestrials would probably be far in advance of us. The history of advanced races meeting more primitive people on this planet is not very happy, and they were the same species. I think we should keep our heads low” – In Naked Science: Alien Contact, The National Geographic Channel, 2004.

On death

“I have lived with the prospect of an early death for the last 49 years. I’m not afraid of death, but I’m in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first” – Interview in The Guardian, May 2011.

Prof Hawking's book, A Brief History Of Time, has sold 10 million copies