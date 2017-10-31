The high-flying Philadelphia Eagles are trading in all their chips - does the Super Bowl finally await?

On the shoulders of Carson Wentz the Philadelphia Eagles believe they finally have a shot at the Super Bowl: Getty

Fortune favours the brave, and never moreso than in a league where there is no prospect of relegation if things go wrong.

The Philadelphia Eagles have swung and missed more than a couple of times in recent years but finally, at long last, there are signs that they may be getting some reward for their willingness to try new things – sitting at 7-1 with the best record in football.

At the end of the 2015 season the Eagles found themselves once again at a crossroads. Chip Kelly had been the experiment that could have changed the league, an up-tempo, zone-read, spread-offense genius from the college game who had enjoyed huge success with Oregon. There were more than a few thinkpieces suggesting Kelly could change the way that the NFL - that staid old being - looked at offense and his first season saw success and a 10-6 record. He did it again in his second year but insisted that, to get over the hump, he needed more power.

That start to his NFL career had emboldened Kelly, a man never short of confidence in his own scheme, and he made an internal power grab that sidelined incumbent general manager Howie Roseman. Kelly now had full control over personnel, trading away some of his team’s biggest names – including LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson - and taking charge of the Eagles' draft. It felt boom or bust but would prove to be the latter as his offensive scheme got found out and Kelly proved an unpopular man manager. He was binned by Philly and after failing in a one-and-done campaign with San Francisco, Kelly is out of work and may never work in the NFL again.

A team that has never tasted Super Bowl glory had failed in their latest gamble but, fundamentally, paid no price. There is no relegation, just bad seasons. There is always light at the end of the tunnel and, crucially, Roseman had hung around through the Kelly experiment as a neutered exec but saw his powers restored. It was time to make his big move.

The Eagles already had pieces. They had Fletcher Cox, a game-changing defensive talent, they had arguably the best offensive tackle pairing in the league, an underrated safety corps and had brought in the talented Doug Pederson as their new head coach.

Chip Kelly started well but faded

On that foundation they were ripe for starting again but once again the owner, Jeffrey Lurie, wasn’t one for building slowly.

The first move came under the radar with the Eagles waiting to pick 13th in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. They traded Byron Maxwell, Kiko Alonso and that 13th overall pick to Miami for the 8th pick. A small jump but, in reality, just the first step of a bold, much greater ambition.

They then packaged that pick, a third-rounder, a fourth-rounder, a 2017 first-rounder and a 2018 second-rounder for the second overall pick in the 2016 draft. It was a move that would change the franchise – for good or bad – and allow them to pick quarterback Carson Wentz.

When you trade the house to get your guy, you have to be absolutely convinced of his talent and the Eagles were sold on Wentz even though he was a small-school guy out of North Dakota State.

Wentz has the classical quarterback frame – 6ft 5in, 237lb – and is a phenomenal athlete, but some teams doubted how a kid from the lower divisions of college football could step up to the big leagues.

