‘House of Cards’ creators announce series will end amid Kevin Spacey allegations

House of Cards will come to an end with a sixth and final season amid allegations of Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct allegations, the show's creators have announced.

Netflix, the show's creators, has claimed the decision had been in the pipeline for some time and was actually made months ago.

The timing of the announcement however comes less than 24 hours after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey, the lead actor in House of Cards, of making an unwanted sexual advances when he was 14-years-old.

Spacey released a statement in response to the allegations saying he was “beyond horrified” by the story.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” Spacey said.

More follows…



