Houston mayor: 'This city is open for business'

Less than a week after the catastrophic floods caused by Hurricane Harvey, Houston's mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is starting to get back up and running as the waters subside.
Less than a week after the catastrophic floods caused by Hurricane Harvey, Houston's mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is starting to get back up and running as the waters subside.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more