    Houston mayor: 'This city is open for business'

    Telegraph Video
    View photos

    Less than a week after the catastrophic floods caused by Hurricane Harvey, Houston's mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is starting to get back up and running as the waters subside.

    View photos
    Video block text

     

    Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more