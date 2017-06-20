Huge Volcanic Eruptions Triggered the Dawn of the Dinosaurs

The dawn of the dinosaurs was triggered by huge volcanic eruptions that lasted for 200,000 years, scientists have discovered.

The Triassic–Jurassic extinction event 201 million years ago led to the extinction of at least half of all species living on Earth, including the giant crocodile-like animals and mammals that had previously ruled the world.

Although scientists know there was huge spike in carbon dioxide during this period, what actually triggered the mass extinction was unknown. Now, a team of researchers from the U.K. has taken a step toward solving the mystery.

Trending: After Russia Threats, Australian Military Stops Anti-ISIS Airstrikes in Syria

Lawrence Percival, from Oxford University, and colleagues looked at the mercury levels in sediments from locations across four continents that were deposited at the same time as volcanic rock found in the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province (CAMP)—an area on the former supercontinent of Pangaea.

During volcanic eruptions, mercury is emitted in a gaseous form and is subsequently deposited in sediments.

Publishing their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team found five of the six study locations (U.K., Austria, Argentina, Greenland, Canada and Morocco) showed pulses of elevated mercury concentrations that coincided with the end-Triassic extinction event.

The discovery of mercury spikes that date from the mass extinction, coupled with the previous discovery of a significant increase in carbon dioxide (also emitted during eruptions), strongly suggests that volcanism played a large role in the mass extinction event.

Don't miss: Democrats Protest Republican Health Care Bill Secrecy by Holding the Floor in Senate

View photos Piton de la Fournaise volcano More

Gilles Adt/Reuters

Percival tells Newsweek: “We know we have a rise in mercury, which we can link to volcanism, and it’s happening at the same time as a rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide, so we can then say that this rise in carbon dioxide is almost certainly linked back to volcanism. This has been suggested before, but we now have a more global record of it.”

Pangaea began to break apart around 175 million years ago. The volcanism recorded in the study appears to be part of this process—representing one of the first stages that would eventually lead to it being split up into what we see today.

Previous models of volcanism at CAMP indicated there were three huge volcanic pulses over the space of 700,000 years. This would involve lava covering an area hundreds of thousands of times bigger than Hawaii or Iceland, Percival says.

Most popular: LeBron James: What Does David Griffin’s Cavaliers Departure Mean For ‘The King’?

In the latest study, the scientists were able to constrain the timing of the first big pulse down to 200,000 years—and to show that it was not just one, huge eruption, but a constant series of smaller eruptions that would have meant carbon dioxide was constantly being fed into the atmosphere. And this, the team says, is important for how it would have affected the climate on Earth.

Instead of emitting all the volcanic gases—sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, and so forth—in one go, they were put out in discrete pulses. This would change the way plant and animal life responded: “You hit it once then before it can fully recover, you hit it again, and again,” Percival says. “That can potentially have a very different impact on the climate and the longevity of the climate impact than just one big emission of gasses in one big go.”

View photos T-Rex More

Read More