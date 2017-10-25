Humiliating initiation ceremonies repel student rugby fans

RFU fears students are being put off the game due to initiation ceremonies - Andrew Matthews/PA

Obscene and degrading initiations ceremonies at English universities have plunged rugby into crisis as students shun the game for fear of being humiliated, it emerged yesterday.

Rubbing chilli powder into private parts, fishing dead rats out of buckets of cider with players’ teeth and having vomit hurled at new team recruits are some of the antics said to be taking place at university rugby clubs.

The Rugby Football Union, the sport’s governing body, is urging students to report any humiliating rites of passage in a bid to stamp out such ‘laddish’ behaviour and ensure the game recruits new players.

Initiation ceremonies are banned at universities, but it is feared they are still being carried out under the guise of “welcome drinks”.

Degrading rituals also include students drinking four litres of cider before throwing up into a bucket, a report in The Times claims. The last person to complete the task then has vomit thrown over them.

Steve Grainger, the RFU’s rugby development director, said they were investigating how widespread the “alarming and unacceptable” behaviour is at English universities.

“Anything that makes people uncomfortable and drives them away from our sport is something we want to know about. We need people to tell us if this is happening,” he said.

Phil Attwell, chairman of the Students Rugby Football Union, said: “What it requires is for individuals to put their heads above the parapet and say they’ve been treated in a way that is unpleasant.

“It is then dealt with robustly by universities and institutions because they don’t want their reputations to be tarnished or their students’ experience of university to be adversely affected.

“But, when you have 18, 19 or 20-year-olds very often without more mature supervision things can happens, often not on campus or at formally organised events.

“It isn’t just rugby, every year there will be two or three sports where the behaviour isn’t what we would want it to be. There will be a group of social ring leaders who are broadly responsible for establishing the culture.”

Twickenham bosses announced this week that they will invest £443 million to try to overhaul football as England's most dominant sport.

However, Sport England figures for 2016 show that there are only about 199,000 rugby union players playing once a week, compared to around 1.84m playing football.

The RFU fears that if students are forced to undergo humiliating initiation ceremonies they will simply choose other sports.

An RFU spokesperson said: “Sustaining and growing the number of players in universities is an integral part of our new strategic plan. We work closely with the Students Rugby Football Union and British Universities & Colleges Sport to address behavioural issues and promote rugby’s core values (teamwork, respect, discipline, enjoyment and sportsmanship). We will also be working with them to consider what more can be done to prevent these activities.

“The RFU discipline department will investigate fully any cases that are brought to its attention and do all that it can to remove this type of behaviour from the game.”