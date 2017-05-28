Hundreds queue for bee tattoos in support of victims of Manchester attack

Hundreds of people queued in Manchester to get bee tattoos as part of a fundraising campaign to help those affected by the deadly terror attack in the city.

The bee is a symbol of Manchester’s industrial past and people got bee tattoos in the wake of the attack to show their solidarity with the city and the victims

Manchester tattoo artists launched the Manchester tattoo fundraiser, where bee tattoos would be done for £50, with proceeds going to the families of victims of the attack.

The worker bee has been representative of Manchester since the Industrial Revolution, a symbol of the city’s hard-working past. Manchester’s textile mills were described as “hives of activity” in the 1800s, and the bee analogy stuck.