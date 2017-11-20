Huntswoman whips masked protesters in anti-hunt confrontation caught on camera

A huntswoman has been filmed repeatedly striking anti-fox hunting protesters with a riding crop as members of her hunt say she may have been the victim of “extreme provocation”.

Video footage of the fracas, uploaded online by members of a Brighton-based “saboteurs” group, shows the rider screaming and lashing out at a masked man attempting to grab the reins of her horse.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, during a hunt organised by the East Sussex & Romney Marsh Hunt Club (ESRMH).

During the four-minute video, published on Facebook yesterday, the blonde, middle-aged huntswoman can be heard screaming “get off my horse” as she strikes one protester multiple times.

Credit: Brighton Hunt Saboteurs More

She then appears to charge at other protestors standing nearby, and is seen using her crop on several who stray too close.

The protesters last night claimed that she had used her whip 17 times during the altercation at Pevensey Marshes, Sussex.

A spokesman for the ESRMH said that while it does not “condone any form of violence”, riders had been subjected to “extreme provocation, personal harassment and other offences”.

“The hunt acts lawfully within the confines of the Hunting Act 2004 and takes every measure to ensure the law is adhered to,” they added.

A representative from the Countryside Alliance said: "As we have always known, the reality is that the anti-hunting movement is far more about the hatred of people who hunt than the love of animals.

Credit: Brighton Hunt Saboteurs More

“Hunts comply with the Hunting Act 2004...however they are still plagued by balaclava-clad animal-rights activists who intimidate and harass hunt supporters and landowners."

“It becomes more and more obvious that the primary aim of the anti-hunting movement is to get rid of people who hunt, rather than to improve animal welfare."​​

Sussex Police confirmed last night that the incident is being investigated. A spokesman said: “A third party report of an assault has been made after a man was allegedly struck with a riding crop by a horse rider in Herstmonceux on Saturday.

“The incident happened in a field off Church Road around 12.30pm. The victim was reported to have received a bruise and bump to the head, but did not require medical treatment.”