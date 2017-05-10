Is IBS All In Your Mind? New Study Hints at Close Ties Between the Brain and the Gut

The bacteria in our gut have become very popular lately. Whether we are debunking probiotics, understanding antibiotics, deciding on our diet or trying to feel happier, the influence of these microbes seems to be everywhere in our daily lives.

A growing body of research justifies that attention. Recent studies have revealed not only the diversity of species living in our inner bacterial gardens but also the significant role they play in our physical and mental health. One recent study discerning the importance of the gut microbiome-brain axis—the scientific terminology for the connection between our bellies and brains—confirms the strong link between the two.

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles’s David Geffen School of Medicine found an association between these microbes and sensory areas of the brain in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), an intestinal disorder. And it’s the first study to find this link in humans.

Emeran Mayer and his colleagues collected behavioral information, stool samples and brain images from 29 adults with IBS and 23 healthy people. They used gene sequencing to identify the microbes present in the collection of stool samples and also determined the abundance and diversity of bacteria in each participant’s fecal matter. The IBS patients fell into two groups, distinguished by their microbiomes. In one group, the collection of bacterial species was similar to that of the healthy patients. In the other group, the collection was more distinct.

Rick Wilking/Reuters

Now for the behavior. The researchers wanted to know if the microbiomes of the IBS patients showed any association with psychological or emotional distress of any kind. They used an anxiety and depression scale and a health questionnaire to gather information, and they also asked patients about childhood trauma and other adversities they’d experienced before age 18. They gauged how stressed-out the patients were and checked what medications they’d been taking.

It turned out that the two IBS groups did not vary all that much in their behavior. IBS patients whose microbiomes were more distinct from healthy participants reported more emotional issues. But this IBS microbial community was not associated with heightened depression, stress or medication use.

However, there were surprising differences between the groups. Instead of manifesting in their emotions and mental health, these variations showed up in their brains. The images of certain sensory regions of the brain—the thalamus, the basal ganglia and the sensory motor cortex—showed differences for the IBS patients with the distinct microbiome, compared with the healthy subjects.

Mayer explains that the sensory differences seen among the bacterially distinct IBS patients could be connected to the food sensitivities that IBS patients often have. Individuals may complain of abdominal pain after eating or taking certain medications, for example. “I think all this is related to a fundamental change in the way that the brain processes any sensory [disturbance],” says Mayer.

The findings are the first to show an association between the gut microbiome of IBS patients and structural alterations in the brain. However, Mayer emphasizes that the association does not explain the cause.

“The study is exploratory,” says Elyanne Ratcliffe, a pediatrician at the Farncombe Family Digestive Health Research Institute at Canada’s McMaster University. “There are some plausible pathways, but it has to be worked out more rigorously.”