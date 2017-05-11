Ice has frozen in Antarctica in way that's not been seen for 10 years

A rare form of ice known as "dragon skin" or "dragon scale" ice was spotted in Antarctica in late April 2017 by a researcher from the University of Tasmania.
Doctor Guy Williams, one of 27 scientists on an expedition to Antarctica, captured the images of the dragon-skin ice.
Williams told Reuters that this ice had not been seen in Antarctica since 2007.
Williams said in a statement on the Institute for Marine and Antarctica studies website that the ice "is very rare, bizarre, evidence of a darker chaos in the cryospheric realm."
"Dragon-skin-ice" forms when intense winds continually lift the surface ice and reveal the water underneath. The water then freezes and produces a scale-like pattern.
