Introducing human bollards, the latest frontier in cycle safety

It's not what you'd expect to see on an ordinary commute to work, but it's becoming increasingly common. Chains of people standing in between cycle lanes and busy roads in order to protest about cycle safety.

The "human bollards" have popped up in Idaho, San Francisco, New York and Dublin recently, in a bid to draw attention to areas where advocacy groups think cyclists are inadequately protected from traffic.

Those taking part usually wear a uniform of a brightly coloured T-shirt and a wide grin (though one protester in Idaho's Downtown Boise area preferred to blend in to the urban landscape by dressing as a flex post and swaying from side to side.)

Safety remains a major issue in built-up urban areas of the UK too. Former world champion cyclist Chris Boardman, whose mother was tragically killed in a road traffic incident while cycling, claimed last week that he does most of his cycling off-road in order to avoid cycling in cities.

Boardman is not alone in his view. Around 70pc of non-cyclists in the UK feel that it is too dangerous for them to cycle on the roads, and over half of cyclists share this view.

The human-buffered cycle lanes are an attempt to make cycling safer in areas where local authorities have not implemented what cycling advocacy groups see as sufficient protection for people on two wheels. They first originated in San Francisco in May, with an original event organised by SFMTrA, a group that lobbies for safer streets. Subsequent human chains in San Francisco have grown in size from 15 to over 50 people.

Copycat chains of T-shirted safety campaigners have popped up in Dublin and most recently New York, with an event organised by advocacy group Transportation Alternatives on a major downtown thoroughfare as a protest against a lack of a barrier between traffic and the bike lane.

“It’s fun actually to be here with everybody, wearing yellow, working as a team and knowing that we’re helping these riders get to work safely”, a participant told Clarence Eckerson, whose mini-doc about the event for StreetFilms shows scores of happy cyclists high-fiving and thanking the participants for forming a barrier against the busy road.

It remains to be seen whether similar bollards will pop up closer to home, though even if they don't there's no shortage of bollard-related news.

Earlier this week 'creepy' child-like bollards were branded a monstrosity by outraged residents when installed by Iver District Council.

