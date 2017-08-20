Investigation launched after jockey allegedly punched his horse moments before a race

A jockey is being investigated after footage emerged of him seemingly punching his horse moments before a race.

Davy Russell, who is a high-profile jump jockey, appeared to aim a blow at his mount before the race began, but the incident was missed by the raceday stewards at the time.

However, the video was shared on social media drawing a great deal of criticism of Russell and prompting the Irish Turf Club to examine the footage in closer detail.

Left me wondering, how long jockeys should get banned for such behaviour?pic.twitter.com/tcPPfWJccA — racingpete (@Betracingnation) August 19, 2017

The incident took place before a mares handicap hurdle in which Russell was aboard Kings Dolly where footage appeared to show the jockey lift his hand and thrust it towards the horse’s face after she nearly fell over at a section of hurdle in the middle of the course.

“This is news to me,” said Roger McGrath, the County Waterford-based trainer of Kings Dolly, who eventually finished eighth. He added that the mare is “100%, she has no ill effects. She ate up as soon as she got back.”

Russell, who won the 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup, could face a ban for his actions after a similar incident happened in 2006 where jockey Paul O’Neill headbutted his horse in the face, leading to a one-day suspension.