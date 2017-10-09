Irish Lottery blames 'illusion' after ball appears to show two numbers

Irish Lotto: A lottery ball appeared to show two numbers, 38 and 33 - Twitter / Irish Lotto

Irish National Lottery officials have blamed a trick of the light after a lotto ball appeared to show two different numbers during a live TV draw.

During Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw viewers claimed that one of the lottery balls featured both the numbers 33 and 38.

“Strange what’s happening, is it ball 38 or 33?” questioned one.

“Well it was 38 then magically changed to 33,” another noted.

“I bet that ball has been manufactured wrong and it has two different numbers on it and nobody realised,” said another tweet.

National Lottery would like to assure players of the integrity of Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw. Learn more: https://t.co/annqywXl4tpic.twitter.com/wdyHYOVaO7 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) October 8, 2017

This image from the lotto earlier. Is it 33 or 38? Or do you thing Lotto people cheating? ��☘️ pic.twitter.com/0K6dFcmYKF — Muratcomtr (@Muratcomtr_) October 7, 2017

The Irish Lottery issued a statement in response blaming studio lighting for the confusion and assuring players of the draw's integrity.

“A brief reflection of light during filming caused an illusion and some players to think there were two numbers on ball 38,” they said in a statement. “This was not the case.

“The weight and size of all Lotto balls, and the numbers, are strictly checked in advance of each draw.

“This process, as well as the draw itself, is independently observed by our auditors KPMG.”

However another critic responded: “National lottery auditors KPMG should have gone to Specsavers. There are two numbers on the ball - 38 & 33.”