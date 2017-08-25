Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling: Classic TT preview

The Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling is in full swing with, weather permitting, racing due to get underway at 11:30am Saturday with the Bennetts Senior Classic TT.

As always with this part of the world fingers will be crossed and prayers said in the hope the weather doesn’t intervene. The current forecast looks fair, but anyone who has visited the island will know just how changeable things can be from one end of the island to the other. That said, the weather though is one of the things that contributed to the magic of Isle of Man motorcycle events - it heightens the experience. When the sun shines and bikes roar around the circuit at full chat I struggle for superlatives to describe the experience. It’s been said before and will be said again, there really is nowhere else quite like it.

Since 2013 the main attraction at the festival has been the Classic TT races, four races spread over two days; Saturday 26th and Monday 28th. Saturday will see the Bennetts Senior Classic TT and the Dunlop Lightweight Classic TT. While on Sunday there will be Sure Junior Classic TT race and Motorsport Merchandise Superbike Classic TT. All races are four laps suggesting not much action for the spectators, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Both days have a packed program of events with the final races on both days scheduled to start at 5:15pm. In between races there will be various parade laps and practice sessions for the Manx GP races taking place Wednesday 30th and Friday 1st of September. This year as well as the now usual parades of classic and vintage machines two specialist parades catch the eye. On Monday there will be a Honda six demonstration lap.

1967 was the last time that the island would reverberate to cacophony that was the loudest ever Grand Prix machines, the six cylinder 250 and 350cc six cylinder machines ridden by Mike Hailwood et al. This was the last year the machines raced in Grand Prix as Honda pulled out of World Championship racing, only returning in the 1979 with its ill-fated four stroke project.

While the Honda six demonstration lap will be a must see (or hear) there is also a demonstration that will resonate far more with aficionados of TT history. On Friday 26th there will be the Bob McIntyre 100mph Lap Anniversary Demo Lap. The demonstration will celebrate 60 years since the first ever 100mph lap of the TT course. The occasion will be marked by an attempt to repeat this achievement on an exact replica of the Gilera GP500 ridden by McIntyre in 1957.

