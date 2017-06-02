Isle of Man TT 2017 preview

At 11am on Saturday, June 3, the 2017 Isle of Man TT starts for real when Michael Dunlop, Ian Hutchinson, and the cream of the road racing fraternity contest the first race of TT race week; the RST Superbike race. Absent from the cast for 2017 for the first time since his debut in 1996 will be one of the TT's main attractions, the "Morecambe Missile" John McGuinness.
The 23-time TT winner crashed at high speed during practice at the recent North West 200 public road races in Northern Ireland, sustaining multiple injuries. McGuinness maintained the crash was not down to rider error, and after previously crashing at Castle Combe when testing the new-for-2017 Honda Fireblade when a brake sensor failed, Honda subsequently took the decision to withdraw its machines from racing at the North West until data from the crashed machine could be analysed.
The decision by Honda meant that McGuinness' new team-mate Guy Martin lost valuable preparation time on the bike ahead of the TT. Martin will be racing at the TT for the first time since 2015. Everyone associated with the event welcomes back the larger than life character, although most question his competitiveness after such a long lay-off.
Martin has yet to win a TT and has made no secret of his desire to put that particular record straight, he is undoubtedly one of only a handful of competitors with the ability to win on the Island. In terms of celebrity, Martin is undoubtedly the main attraction of the 2017 TT week, but when it comes to racing all eyes will be on Ian Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop, who pushed each other to new heights at last year's event.
The 14-time winner Hutchinson will once again ride for Tyco BMW in the Superbike and Senior races, and in the Supersport Class for McAms Yamaha. Meanwhile Dunlop has once again changed manufacturer for the Superbike and Senior races, this year switching to the all-new Bennetts Suzuki. Last year he switched from Yamaha to BMW after the Yamaha failed to live up to his expectations during practice.
His decision was justified when he went on to win both the Superbike and Senior races. In the blue riband Senior race he set a new lap record of 133.962mph, covering the 37¾-mile lap in 16:53:929 minutes. Dunlop is unquestionably talented, but one thing that probably outweighs his talent is his supreme self-belief. He genuinely believes he can win, whatever the machine he's riding.
In the Supersport class Dunlop will once again ride his own MD-liveried Yamahas, which for 2017 are also sponsored by international music star Carl Cox. The motorsport-mad DJ is also supporting Tim Reeve in the sidecars.
The new Suzuki is untried at the TT, and results at the North West 200 could best be described as solid if unspectacular, but if anyone has the grim determination to turn the Suzuki into a TT-winning machine it is Dunlop.
Hutchinson, meanwhile, will continue where he left off last year with the Tyco BMW in the big classes and the Yamaha in Supersport, although a switch from Metzeler to Dunlop tyres adds a variable. Ominously, Metzeler took a clean sweep at the recent North West 200, winning all eight races.
Hutchinson will be confident after three podium finishes at the North West. He may have come second best to team-mate Alistair Seeley in Northern Ireland, but to "Hutchy" the TT is the one that matters.
Hutchinson and Dunlop are the only two riders to have lapped the TT course at more than 133 mph, and both expect to see records tumble again this year. Hutchinson is on record as saying he wouldn’t be surprised to see the first 135mph average lap at this year's event. One thing that could hamper that is the rain-affected practice week - in 2016 conditions were nigh on perfect for the whole two weeks.
Once again British Superbikes will be represented at the Island. Fastest ever newcomer Peter Hickman returns with his sights firmly set on podium finishes. For 2017 Hickman will be riding the Smiths Racing BMW in the main event. Although Hickman has only been competing at the TT since 2014 he currently lies fourth in the all time fastest lap standings, with an average of 132.465mph.
He will be joined by fellow BSB rider - and 2015 champion - Josh Brookes, who will be riding for Norton at the TT. Brookes has missed the last two years of the TT, last year due to his World Superbike commitments. Until the arrival of Hickman, Brookes was the fastest ever newcomer at the TT with a lap of 127.726 mph in 2013.
Other riders with genuine aspirations of podium finished include Bruce Anstey, who with 83 starts and 11 wins to his name remains a genuine contender on his day. In the absence of McGuinness he will be one of the favourites in the ZeroTT race, where he will ride the Mugen machine originally intended for McGuinness.
Local hero Connor Cummings will be pushing hard at the front on board the Padgetts Honda. With home support and the meticulous preparation of his bikes by Clive Padgett and his team, it would be foolish to dismiss Cummings' chances of taking that elusive first win.
Hailing from just down the road from Padgett's Batley dealership is Bradford rider Dean Harrison, who is seen as one of the future stalwarts of the TT. At just 28 and with one TT win to date, Harrison looks set for a bright future on the Island.
As ever the TT promises to be spectacular and intriguing in equal measure. Whether we will see the spectacular racing of 2016 - with new lap records set - remains to be seen, but nevertheless the Island will deliver gripping action for spectators and armchair viewers alike.
You can keep up with all the action live by tuning into Manx radio via the internet. Once again ITV4 will be airing regular highlights throughout race week with expert commentary from ex competitors Steve Parrish and Steve Plater.
Where to watch
The 37¾-mile Mountain circuit is littered with famous vantage points; you're really spoilt for choice. Some fans choose locations where there's a pub, good food, great atmosphere and easy access. Others prefer solitude, finding a unique spot which is a closely guarded secret. If in doubt ask, and take note of prohibited or restricted areas, writes Adam Childs.
Bray Hill
One of the most spectacular and famous places to watch as the superbikes approach the huge dip at almost 190mph. The bikes bottom out, scraping their bodywork at the bottom of Bray Hill at 180mph. If you're in the right spot you'll get an excellent view of the riders as they wheelie off Ago's leap after the dip. There is a small catering facility which serves light snacks, hot drinks and there are port-a-loos nearby.
Creg Ny Baa
The famous Creg Ny Baa pub is one of the most famous spectator vantage points and well worth a visit. Bikes approach the right hand bend flat out; you can hear them wailing on the approach. There's a small grandstand at either side of the corner for excellent viewing. There's ample parking for a small sum and the pub serves food all day. The inside of the famous pub is full of TT memorabilia and worth a visit even when the racing isn't on.
Grandstand
The main grandstand on the start / finish, above the pits, holds approximately 700 seats and it's the perfect place to keep up to date with riders' times because it is situated opposite the score boards. Before the race you'll be able to soak up the atmosphere as riders prepare for their race.
The advantage of the Grandstand is that you'll witness live pit stops as the professional crews change the back wheel and re-fuel the bikes in under 40 seconds. There is ample parking in the Nobles Park, a wide choice of food, stalls to grab your TT memorabilia, and after the racing you are free to wander around the paddock autograph hunting.
Ballaugh Bridge
Ballaugh Bridge is a relatively slow section of the TT course but it is very dramatic because the bikes get airborne over the famous bridge at around 60mph before accelerating hard thorough the village. To keep spectators safe, viewing is permitted from either side of the junction behind barriers.
On the outside of the bridge the One Stop shop sells coffee and tea; the Raven Pub on the inside serves food and quality beers all day long.
Gooseneck
A very popular location as you witness the riders start the dramatic climb up the mountain from Ramsey on the approach to the second-gear Gooseneck right-hander. If you're feeling fit you can walk up to the Guthrie's memorial, a dramatic, picturesque "S" bend. A catering van provides hot snacks and drinks, but there's no pub.
