Isle of Man TT 2017 preview

Ian Hutchinson (Yamaha, 4) leads the Supersport race at Northern ireland's North West 200 - the precursor to the road racing festival that is the Isle of Man TT - Action Plus

At 11am on Saturday, June 3, the 2017 Isle of Man TT starts for real when Michael Dunlop, Ian Hutchinson, and the cream of the road racing fraternity contest the first race of TT race week; the RST Superbike race. Absent from the cast for 2017 for the first time since his debut in 1996 will be one of the TT's main attractions, the "Morecambe Missile" John McGuinness.

The 23-time TT winner crashed at high speed during practice at the recent North West 200 public road races in Northern Ireland, sustaining multiple injuries. McGuinness maintained the crash was not down to rider error, and after previously crashing at Castle Combe when testing the new-for-2017 Honda Fireblade when a brake sensor failed, Honda subsequently took the decision to withdraw its machines from racing at the North West until data from the crashed machine could be analysed.

The decision by Honda meant that McGuinness' new team-mate Guy Martin lost valuable preparation time on the bike ahead of the TT. Martin will be racing at the TT for the first time since 2015. Everyone associated with the event welcomes back the larger than life character, although most question his competitiveness after such a long lay-off.

Martin has yet to win a TT and has made no secret of his desire to put that particular record straight, he is undoubtedly one of only a handful of competitors with the ability to win on the Island. In terms of celebrity, Martin is undoubtedly the main attraction of the 2017 TT week, but when it comes to racing all eyes will be on Ian Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop, who pushed each other to new heights at last year's event.

The 14-time winner Hutchinson will once again ride for Tyco BMW in the Superbike and Senior races, and in the Supersport Class for McAms Yamaha. Meanwhile Dunlop has once again changed manufacturer for the Superbike and Senior races, this year switching to the all-new Bennetts Suzuki. Last year he switched from Yamaha to BMW after the Yamaha failed to live up to his expectations during practice.

His decision was justified when he went on to win both the Superbike and Senior races. In the blue riband Senior race he set a new lap record of 133.962mph, covering the 37¾-mile lap in 16:53:929 minutes. Dunlop is unquestionably talented, but one thing that probably outweighs his talent is his supreme self-belief. He genuinely believes he can win, whatever the machine he's riding.

In the Supersport class Dunlop will once again ride his own MD-liveried Yamahas, which for 2017 are also sponsored by international music star Carl Cox. The motorsport-mad DJ is also supporting Tim Reeve in the sidecars.

The new Suzuki is untried at the TT, and results at the North West 200 could best be described as solid if unspectacular, but if anyone has the grim determination to turn the Suzuki into a TT-winning machine it is Dunlop.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, will continue where he left off last year with the Tyco BMW in the big classes and the Yamaha in Supersport, although a switch from Metzeler to Dunlop tyres adds a variable. Ominously, Metzeler took a clean sweep at the recent North West 200, winning all eight races.

Hutchinson will be confident after three podium finishes at the North West. He may have come second best to team-mate Alistair Seeley in Northern Ireland, but to "Hutchy" the TT is the one that matters.

Hutchinson and Dunlop are the only two riders to have lapped the TT course at more than 133 mph, and both expect to see records tumble again this year. Hutchinson is on record as saying he wouldn’t be surprised to see the first 135mph average lap at this year's event. One thing that could hamper that is the rain-affected practice week - in 2016 conditions were nigh on perfect for the whole two weeks.

Michael Dunlop in the North West 200. With Hutchinson, he's one of the main favourites on the roads of the Isle of Man this week

