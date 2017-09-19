Jeremy Corbyn and Hector Bellerin shut Piers Morgan out of conversation by speaking in Spanish

The two reportedly changed language to shut Piers Morgan out of the conversation - PA/Getty

Jeremy Corbyn has responded to claims that he and Arsenal player Hector Bellerin spoke Spanish together in order to shut Piers Morgan out of the conversation.

Mr Morgan wrote in the Daily Mail that the two switched languages so he couldn't join in the chat.

He said: "When I tried to interrupt [their conversation], the Labour leader - whose wife is Mexican - promptly switched to Spanish so I couldn't join in".

While Mr Bellerin replied that the television presenter, who has been critical of Jeremy Corbyn, should "not take it personally", Mr Corbyn appeared to confirm he did indeed do this.

Fue un placer conocerte. Es mejor que no le digamos de lo que estábamos hablando, no lo entendería. Muy buen juego en el partido el domingo. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 19, 2017

He tweeted: "Fue un placer conocerte. Es mejor que no le digamos de lo que estábamos hablando, no lo entendería. Muy buen juego en el partido el domingo."

This means: "It was nice meeting you. It's best if we do not tell him what we were talking about, he would not understand. Very good game in the game on Sunday."

The interaction reportedly took place at the GQ awards, where Mr Corbyn presented an award to Grime star Stormzy.

The Labour leader appeared pleased to meet the footballer; he supports Arsenal, which is in his North London constituency.

Piers Morgan and Jeremy Corbyn have spoken about Arsenal before, arguing about whether or not Arsene Wenger should stay on as manager.

Mr Morgan presented Mr Corbyn with his own Arsenal shirt.

Earlier this year, on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan compared Mr Corbyn to the Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, accusing them both of clinging onto and ruining important institutions.

He also said the two would not admit to making mistakes.

Mr Morgan quoted an article in GQ, saying: "Why Arsene Wenger is Arsenal's Jeremy Corbyn. Both 67, both past it, both dogmatically stuck in their ways.

"Blind dogma, culture of laziness, unsackable, refuse to listen to their own people."

Mr Corbyn dismissed this as "nonsense", arguing that "both of us are extremely hard-working people".