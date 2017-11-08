Jermaine McGillvary found not guilty of biting and cleared to face France

England's Jermaine McGillvary is free to face France after he was found not guilty of biting.

The Huddersfield winger faced a charge of contrary conduct following the allegation brought by Lebanon captain Robbie Farah during Saturday's World Cup game in Sydney and faced a disciplinary hearing via video link on Wednesday.

The incident was placed on report by referee Ben Thaler after Farah complained that he had been bitten on the arm in the second minute of England's 29-10 win at the Sydney Football Stadium. Recent NRL history shows any player found guilty of biting can expect a suspension of between eight and 12 weeks.

But McGillvary was cleared of any wrongdoing and is set to take his place for the game with France on Sunday.​

McGillvary was seen mouthing to Super League referee Thaler as soon as Farah made his complaint, "you know I'm not that kind of person".

It is a boost to coach Wayne Bennett with McGillvary one of the leading lights in their campaign so far.

One of only two specialist wingers in Bennett's 24-man squad, he was given the players' man of the match after scoring England's only points in the 18-4 defeat by Australia in Melbourne and got another try against Lebanon to take his total to seven in eight appearances.