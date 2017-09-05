    Jockey Davy Russell handed four-day suspension for punching his horse

    Evan Bartlett
    The incident went unnoticed until a video emerged on social media: Getty Images

    Davy Russell has been given a four-day ban from racing for punching his horse Kings Dolly in the back of the head before a race at Tramore last month.

    The jockey was initially given a caution by the Turf Club but the case was reviewed after the registrar of the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Josh Byrne deemed the punishment too lenient.

    Russell’s suspension will begin in a fortnight’s time, meaning he is free to race in the upcoming Listowel festival.

    Watch a video of the incident:

