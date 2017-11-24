Joe Root: How I got fit for the Ashes

As England and Australia duke it out in the first Ashes Test, captain Joe Root tells The Telegraph how he gots fit for battle – from eating poached eggs for breakfast to surviving brutal hill sprints

Take your core medicine

“What batsmen like me do for fitness is often a bit different to what bowlers like Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad do but everyone in the squad has a big focus on core strength. It is really important for batting, bowling and fielding. You need a strong core and spine so your movement isn’t restricted out there. To work our core we normally do medicine ball twists and various stretches with bands.”

Get energised with eggs

“I don’t get too fussy about food around games. It is more just a case of making sure I get some fuel on board. But I quite enjoy poached eggs and toast in the morning so I often go for that before training.”

Pump up your power

“The other main focus for me is the power side of the game. Whenever I get the chance to do quality gym training, that is what I focus on. I do a lot of free weights in the gym, with lots of squats, lunges and push-pull exercises to help develop strength and power. Because of the workload on the field, I sometimes just do lighter weights than I would normally want to in the gym, but you still have to make sure you put the work in.”

Mix up your cardio training

“Fitness training is important for us, especially with the intensity of the game these days. You can’t get away with being unfit. I run on the treadmill or on the outfield. We also do some really tough hill sprints and have big sessions on the Wattbike. There are lots of ways to work your cardio fitness and it makes it more enjoyable to have a bit of variety too.”

Test yourself

“We do a lot of fitness tests where we have to do lots of sprints until you can’t run any more. It’s pretty gruelling but it’s a nice feeling when you get in the car and drive home afterwards. I normally do pretty well on the cardio side of things as that is a natural strength of mine but I am not built for speed. I have to work on my explosive speed so I can keep up with the rest of the lads.”

Drink lots of water

“When I’m waiting to bat I try to watch the game and make sure I know what is going on so I am ready when I get out there but I spend a lot of time hydrating. It is very important for your performance and concentration. If it is cold I might have a coffee but mainly I am trying to stay really hydrated.”

Boost your flexibility

“I have had a few back injuries before so I do a lot of simple mobility work – stretches and holds which help to reduce stiffness. It is about being proactive. It is not easy to fit it in when you’re busy playing but I make sure I get some stretching in as often as possible – even if it is just 20 minutes between games. You do those little sessions to make sure you don’t miss any cricket through injury.”

Find a relaxing second sport

“A big part of the game is making sure you stay fresh mentally too so I like to play golf to unwind and get a bit of mental space. Any sport the players do tends to get competitive, as you can imagine. There is a lot of talk about handicaps, so whoever wins, it is never because they played well, it is something to do with their handicap. But it’s a really good way to take my mind off the game and get a bit of a breather.”

Master your signature dish

“I am not too bad in the kitchen and I have a few dishes up my sleeve. I quite enjoy cooking steak so I like to think if anyone came round I’d be able to cook a good steak. I have had a few fails and flops in the kitchen but I am getting there.”

