Jogger rage - why runners are getting more aggressive

When I saw the CCTV video of a jogger on Putney Bridge seemingly shove a woman into the path of a bus, I was horrified but not surprised.

I’ve been a runner for 16 years and completed three marathons, dozens of half marathons and over a hundred 10ks and 5ks. During these years of pounding pavements and parks, I have lost count of the amount of times I’ve seen moments of jogger rage: aggressive runners barking at pedestrians, shaking their fists at drivers (or banging them on car bonnets), or angrily elbowing slower trotters out of the way at a ‘fun run’.

They remind me of those obnoxious ‘lycra lout’ bikers who cause havoc by whizzing through the byways

These rage filled runners are an embarrassment to our community. They remind me of those obnoxious ‘lycra lout’ bikers who cause havoc by whizzing through the byways and highways at the weekend with not a care in the world apart from beating their fastest time. Fuming runners, however, have got away with their behaviour until now.

The jogger - potentially the greatest threat to human life since cyclists took to the pavements Credit: Alamy Stock Photo/Douglas Carr

For years, I've wondered if an angry runner will eventually do someone some serious damage. We came uncomfortably close to that happening on Putney Bridge. Just released CCTV footage of an incident in May shows a man jogging along the pavement on the bridge and apparently shoving a 33-year-old female pedestrian into the road. Had the oncoming bus not swerved into an adjacent lane, this could have gone from assault to something a lot more serious indeed.

Putney residents are now saying that there is a serious problem with aggressive joggers on the bridge and are demanding that action is taken. I grew up in Putney and the bridge was part of my regular running route for a long time. The pavement is broad and, even during busy times, there is generally room for everyone, which makes this joggers angry shove all the more chilling. It was nothing to do with congestion – just naked, unprovoked rage.

A video of the attack has now gone viral and many are expressing incredulity at the mindlessness of the attack. Yet, I have witnessed this kind of running rage so many times. One year at the Windsor Half Marathon, one runner aggressively elbowed me out of the way in the first mile. Before he ran off, he locked me with psychotic eyes and shouted that if I couldn’t go faster I should get out of the way. My eight-minute mile pace was more than respectable, but even had I been plodding along slowly this behaviour was completely out of proportion.

I’ve also seen flashpoints at so called ‘fun’ Parkrun events. These free, timed 5k runs take place on Saturday mornings in parks across Britain. They are designed to be community affairs, where everyone from pupils to pensioners, and pelters to plodders, are welcomed.

Unfortunately, ‘rage runners’ can also be found among them. Earlier this year at Fulham Palace Parkrun, which takes place a short dash from Putney Bridge, a red-faced man, who was running with his terrified child strapped into a pram, deliberately slammed the pram into me as we turned a corner, before snarling and speeding off.

