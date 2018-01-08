John Young: Who Was Legendary Moon-Walking NASA Astronaut?

NASA announced the death of pioneering astronaut John Young on January 6. The agency’s “most experienced astronaut,” he died at 87 years old as a result of complications from pneumonia.

A veteran space traveler, Young was the first astronaut to fly to space six times. He took part in the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs.

1_8_John Young_02 More

NASA

Trending: Is Bitcoin a Bubble Like the 17th Century Dutch Tulip Craze?

“NASA and the world have lost a pioneer,” said Robert Lightfoot, NASA administrator, in the statement. “Astronaut John Young’s storied career spanned three generations of spaceflight; we will stand on his shoulders as we look toward the next human frontier.”

Young was born on September 24 1930 to civil engineer William Hugh Young and Wanda Howland Young in San Francisco. The family moved to Catersville, Georgia at the height of the Great Depression, before settling in Orlando, Florida.

World-class pilot to astronaut

Young studied aeronautical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, before joining the U.S. Navy in 1952. Setting the pace for his career to come, he made world records for his aviation abilities.

He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1962 after climbing nearly two miles high in less than 35 seconds in a Navy F4B Phantom II jet. He also set the world record for a 15.5-mile climb in only 228 seconds.

Shortly after this feat, Young was selected by NASA to train as an astronaut, co-piloting the Gemini III spacecraft in 1965. By moving the Gemini III downward, forward and sideways while in orbit around Earth, Young scored another world-first maneuver with co-pilot Gus Grissom. Young won a Gold Star for his work on the Gemini III.

1_8_John Young More

NASA

Don't miss: Civil Rights Book Banned In New Jersey Prisons, Along With Field and Stream, Wired And Popular Science

Sandwich-smuggler

Young became the first person to smuggle a corned beef sandwich into space during the Gemini 3 mission. Granted, he and Grissom were investigating how astronauts might best eat in space.

The sandwich was not pre-approved for testing, and started to disintegrate pretty much straight away, according to the official NASA transcript: