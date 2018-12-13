Jonathan Agnew Blasts Fellow BBC Presenter Gary Lineker For Getting Political On Twitter Over Brexit

Jonathan Agnew has scolded ‘Match Of The Day’ presenter Gary Lineker, tweeting that he should “observe BBC editorial guidelines and keep your political views to yourself”.

The former footballer has made no secret of views on Brexit and Theresa May in recent weeks and seemingly unimpressed, Test Match Special host Agnew told him: “I’d be sacked if I followed your example.”

@GaryLineker Gary. You are the face of BBC Sport. Please observe BBC editorial guidelines and keep your political views, whatever they are and whatever the subject, to yourself.



I’d be sacked if I followed your example. Thanks.

It’s unclear exactly which of Lineker’s tweets have left Agnew disgruntled, but he’s shared numerous political posts recently, particularly as the UK has been plunged into crisis over Brexit:

Imagine how hopeless you’d have to be to still be behind the Tory party in the polls. The absolute state of our politics.

Extraordinary to watch us take our country back and rip it to shreds in the process.

In another, he remarked on the the fact former England team-mate Peter Shilton was full of praise for Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg:

What’s that old saying? You should never see a tweet from your heroes? 😬 https://t.co/9bU1go3821

Within minutes of giving Lineker the telling off, Agnew had received hundreds of replies.



Some jumped to his defence, pointing out Lineker isn’t the first BBC Sport employee to get political.



Another who has done so recently is his fellow TMS presenter Michael Vaughan:

Your mate Vaughan tweeted this before deleting it. Care to have a word with him? pic.twitter.com/3MDMzTsgZ6

Lol okay Aggers pic.twitter.com/OYXmvAuclb

To avoid confusion, he later made clear his own views on the issue.

As I have repeatedly stated I voted remain. We lost. https://t.co/2daXnp8tTN

Back in September, a second of Agnew’s TMS co-hosts shared his verdict on Brexit.

Speaking on ‘Good Morning Britain’, Geoffrey Boycott compared Remainers to “spoilt” children.



“In the old days the teacher would have given them a smack,” he added. “They don’t believe in democracy anymore.



“They just want to keep having a new vote until they get what they want.”



Of course, May would later return the favour and unexpectedly mention Boycott during one of her own press conferences - ending it with an analogy about “getting the runs”. Nope, not the best choice of words.

