Julien Chorier: what it takes to run the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc mega-marathon

Before his seventh Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) – and the most anticipated in its history – mountain runner Julien Chorier reflects on his longevity, his training and why 100 miles is the perfect distance

Ultra-trail running is full of new stars. Younger, faster, 20-somethings setting course records, Fastest Known Times and absurd Strava segments. But such are the demands of the sport, it's difficult to predict their longevity. Ultra-running's elite have a reputation for burning out like sparklers.

In contrast, Hoka One One athlete Julien Chorier has been at the top for 10 years, winning some of the world’s toughest 100-mile races. On 1 September he will start the 105-mile Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) – the Tour de France of trail running – for a seventh time, in what’s the strongest line-up ever assembled.

I caught up with him ahead of the event.

Damian Hall: Hello Julien. This will be your seventh UTMB. What makes it so special?

Julien Chorier: It’s the world championship of ultra-trail running. There are so many runners, so it changes each year. Each time I say it’s my last one. But in October and November, when I plan my next year, I have just one goal again: to run UTMB.

DH: You’ve placed 3rd, 4th, 6th and 8th – and won the 63-mile sister race CCC. Which performance are you happiest with?

JC: The first is my best memory. It was the first time I’d run 100 miles. I had only wanted to try and get to the finish line. It was an amazing race, with Kilian Jornet [who’s won UTMB three times and ran up Everest twice in May] first all the way, and I was third all the way. It was amazing for me to be just behind this incredible young guy.

DH: What’s going through your mind at the start line when the race’s signature tune Conquest of Paradise is playing?

JC: It’s incredible, because you have many many emotions and it’s difficult to manage them. We burn a lot of energy before we even start. We want to cry – it’s a very special moment. There are so many people in Chamonix. I think I am in a dream. I think I am flying. It’s totally incredible. For me, the race really starts at La Balme [39km], when we are alone in the dark.

DH: During the race what mental tricks do you use?

JC: When it’s difficult, that’s normal. It comes in waves. When we are bad, it will get better. When it’s good, it’s dangerous, because maybe a problem will come. Many times I have problems maybe after only 20km and I feel very tired. I go through a check list: have I eaten enough? Have I drunk enough? Are my clothes and shoes okay? If all that is okay, I just have to wait and it usually gets better, though sometimes it might take an hour.

DH: You did well at Ironman Nice (10hrs 22mins) this year. That’s not how most ultra runners train…

JC:Crosstraining is very important. It makes me stronger. I cycle one to two times a week and swimming is good – but I don’t like swimming! So to be sure I go to the pool, I need a goal, an Ironman. It’s nice to have a different goal in the season and for one to two months I don’t think about ultra-trail, only triathlon. In triathlon I have no pressure – because I’m so bad at the swim!

A good ultra-trial runner needs to be a good athlete, to be strong. Not only to run fast, but to resist the weather, to cope at high altitude, to still be running after 24 hours in the mountains. You need strong arms, a strong back, strong upper body.

