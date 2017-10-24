JusticeForJanet: Furious Janet Jackson fans call for boycott of Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl show after ‘nipplegate’

Controversy: Singers Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl in 2004: Donald Miralle/Getty

Janet Jackson fans have slammed the NFL’s decision to book Justin Timberlake for the 2018 Super Bowl, claiming his comeback is the “definition of white privilege”.

The Senorita singer famously ripped off a piece of Jackson’s top to reveal her right pierced nipple during her Halftime Show 14 years ago in what became known as “nipplegate”.

But despite Timberlake insisting that it “won’t happen this time,” Jackson’s fans are calling for people to boycott the show, claiming the incident “ruined” Jackson’s career.

The hashtag ‘Justice For Janet’ was soon trending as others called for the NFL to invite Jackson back to perform too.

'Wardrobe malfunction': Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake on stage in 2004 (AP/David Phillip) More

One Twitter user posted: “Most effective way to get #JusticeForJanet, is to not watch. Make this the lowest rated SB show ever. Hit em where it hurts.”

Another tweeted: “This is misogyny and white privilege at work ladies. I’m not worried cause majority isn’t here for it #JusticeForJanet (sic).”

Absolutely! #JusticeForJanet. She was blamed for that entire thing. And if Justin gets to come back, Janet should be able to come back too! — beautiful**sunshine (@2speak_easy) October 24, 2017

If we didn’t take a stand in 2004 we MUST take a stand now!! This is a blatant slap to Janet. We really must make noise about this. — Jermaine (@JermaineisReady) October 23, 2017

Unless Justin Timberlake starts his set by introducing Janet Jackson with an apology and then continues watching quietly while she does 12 minutes of her catalog solo, the Super Bowl can keep this halftime show. — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) October 23, 2017

I'm still angry about how her career had been shot down. I won't watch this. #JusticeForJanet #SuperBowl — B R I T N E Y (@brxtneybxxch) October 23, 2017

The NFL has since released a statement denying that Jackson had been banned from performing at the annual sporting event.

The statement read: “There’s no ban. We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.

“Like the elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all – sing, dance, act and entertain.

“He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience.”

Timberlake announced the news of his performance on Twitter in a pun-filled sketch with TV chat show host Jimmy Fallon which saw the pair jumping around shouting: “I do have the time”.

It will be the third time the Grammy Award winning artist has played the event after performances in 2001, with former band NSYNC, and with Jackson in 2004.



