Justin Timberlake ready to rock Super Bowl 14 years after Janet Jackson duet

Justin Timberlake will star in next year’s Super Bowl half-time show — 14 years after his duet with Janet Jackson resulted in her infamous “wardrobe malfunction”.

The 52nd Super Bowl will take place on February 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with Timberlake confirmed as the headline act.

He announced the news on Twitter in a pun-filled sketch with TV chat show host Jimmy Fallon which sees the pair jumping around shouting "I do have the time".

Timberlake captioned the clip: "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII."

It will be the third time he has played the American football showpiece after performances in 2001, with former band NSYNC, and in 2004, when Jackson’s “Nipplegate” moment overshadowed events on the field.

Nipplegate: Janet Jackson covers her modesty (AP/David Phillip)

Jackson and Timberlake performed the latter’s smash Rock Your Body but as he sang the lyric “I’ll have you naked by the end of this song”, Timberlake pulled at a part of Jackson’s costume, exposing her right breast.

But the pop star insisted that “won’t happen this time” as the announcement was made at half-time in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl.

Timberlake, 36, is known for hits such as SexyBack and Cry Me A River. He has won 10 Grammys and four Emmys.



