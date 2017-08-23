Kate Richardson-Walsh: 10 fitness tips from the Olympic hockey star

Kate Richardson-Walsh, who captained the Great Britain women’s hockey team to Olympic gold in 2016, shares her personal fitness secrets – from handy yoga apps to Joe Wicks’s easy home workouts

1. Jazz up your gym wardrobe

Even as a GB athlete, you have days when you don’t want to get out of bed, but the secret is to just get your kit on. Once you have got your kit on and made it out the front door, you are fine, but that is the hard part. I used to

deliberately wear clothes that were bright and fun. I would wear bright-coloured trainers and bright clothes, just to make training feel enjoyable. Find whatever works to get you out there.

2. Make home workouts fast and fun

I think the reason Joe Wicks is doing so well is because he makes training enjoyable. His meals are easy and tasty, and his workouts are hard but really quick and fun. I sometimes do some of his circuits in the morning. I look at his Instagram account and pick five exercises and do 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off, for about 25 minutes. You work really hard but it doesn’t take too long so it’s perfect for a quick workout.

3. Work your mind and body

Sometimes I get up and do yoga in the morning when everything is peaceful and you can be in your own head space. I have an app on my phone called Yoga Studio and it gives you sessions, from 10 minutes of stretching to a full hour strength session. You can choose what you want - balance, strength, flexibility, relaxation – based on how you feel that day. Some days I just want to switch off; other days I fancy a bit of strength work.

Finding some mental peace throughout the day is so important and I don’t think I really fully realised the importance of it until my last two years playing international hockey.

We all live 24/7 but we need to switch off for our mental health.

4. Fuel up

I start the day with muesli, Greek yoghurt and fruit with some fruit juice or tea. If it’s a cold day I might have porridge instead. After training I might have a protein shake or some crumpets. Lunch might be eggs and avocado on toast or an omelette. My dinner varies but I like cooking Asian stir fries or fish and vegetables.

5. Learn to enjoy your sport

I got a good bit of advice from Karen Pickering, the ex GB swimmer, who said she regretted stopping swimming all together when she retired. She advised me to taper down instead, for lots of reasons, both physical and mental.

