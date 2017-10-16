Kevin Cadle dead: Former British basketball coach and NFL presenter dies, aged 62

Kevin Cadle has died at the age of 62: Getty

Former basketball coach and American television presenter Kevin Cadle has died at the age of 62.

Cadle is understood to have died unexpectedly on Monday morning.

A statement issued by the British Basketball League on Monday morning read: “We are shocked and saddened to hear that #BritishBasketball has lost a true legend in Kevin Cadle. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

NFL UK added: “We are shocked & saddened to hear of the death of Kevin Cadle, a great friend of #NFLUK for so long. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Cadle became the most successful coach in British basketball history during a 13-year career from 1984 to 1997, during which he won 30 titles and eight Coach of the Year awards with teams in Glasgow, Kingston, Guildford and London Towers.

Cadle also coached the Scotland and England national teams, and led the Great Britain team into the 1992 Olympics qualification tournament.

After retirement from coaching, Cadle went on to present Sky Sports’ coverage of both the NBA and NFL until 2016, and he was a loyal Buffalo Bills fan who had no issue with displaying his passion for the team during live broadcasts.

Cadle’s former colleague Neil Reynolds, who continues to present NFL coverage on Sky Sports, tweeted a message of condolence to his late friend, with hundreds of tributes quickly being posted on social media after news of his death broke.

Shocked and beyond devastated that my long-time colleague, mentor and friend is gone too soon. Will miss the great Kevin Cadle. RIP 'ma man' pic.twitter.com/za9sfEIHbj — Neil Reynolds (@neilreynoldsnfl) October 16, 2017

