KIC 8462852: Alien Megastructure Star Starts Dimming Again—What Does It Mean?

A strange star that has baffled astronomers for more than two years has started displaying highly unusual behavior again, leaving astronomers excited at the prospect of finally finding out what exactly is going on.

KIC 8462852 is star with a mass about 1.5 times the size of the sun, and it’s almost five times brighter. In 2015, astronomers led by Tabetha Boyajian of Louisiana State University announced something very odd was happening to the star’s luminosity, or brightness.

Astronomers normally track a star’s luminosity in order to find out about the planets orbiting it. When a planet passes in front of a star, some of the light is blocked out, and the luminosity drops.

After analyzing data from the Kepler Space Telescope, scientists discovered huge dips in KIC 8462852’s brightness that lasted between five and 80 days, with the star sometimes losing as much as 20 percent of its luminosity.

A dip of 20 percent means something absolutely ginormous must be passing in front of it. To put it into perspective, if we were observing Jupiter (the biggest planet in our solar system) passing in front of the sun from a distant galaxy, it would block out around 2 percent of the light. The dimming was also irregular—a planet passing a star would take place at regular intervals, with the same dip in brightness each time—and it varied in intensity. Often there were just small dips of a few percent.

View photos alien megastructure star More

NASA/JPL-Caltech

That meant whatever was causing those dips was a mystery.

Ever since KIC 8462852’s weird behaviour was discovered, scientists have proposed several hypotheses: a huge family of comets swarming the star; another massive and as-of-yet undiscovered star; KIC 8462852 consuming a planet. But none have been able to fully explain the dimming.

A more headline-grabbing proposal was that the dips were the result of an “alien megastructure.” Theoretical physicist Freeman Dyson had popularized the idea of such a structure back in the 1960s. He said that an advanced alien civilization would eventually develop the technology to harness energy from its star. One way to do this would be to build a huge structure around said star, that could generate power from it.

While scientists generally agree that this is a very remote possibility, it cannot be completely ruled out. Researchers with the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) looked for radio signals coming from the star’s galaxy (which could be a sign of alien life) but failed to find any.

Over the last two years, astronomers have continued to monitor the star for further signs of activity. Being able to watch the dips as they are happening with a variety of telescopes and instruments will allow them to take more accurate measurements—potentially allowing them to find out what is going on.





On May 19, Boyajian announced that KIC 8462852 had started dipping again, causing a flurry of excitement. Jason Wright, associate professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Pennsylvania State University, who initially proposed the possibility of an alien megastructure, tweeted: “ @tsboyajian's star is dipping. This is not a drill. Astro tweeps on telescopes in the next 48 hours: spectra please!”

In a YouTube discussion about the dimming on May 19, Wright said they had been “on alert” for around a week before the dimming fully began. “Just in the last two days it got suddenly dimmer,” he said, adding that they had confirmed the light from the star had dipped by 3 percent. “That was enough to say this was no statistical fluke.”

