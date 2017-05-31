Lamborghini Huracan Performante: faster, louder and angrier

Supercar rivals trading on the sell-through of motorsport technology and F1 success have never really been troubled by Lamborghini. Even when the firm has built special editions with big wings, lashings of exposed carbon-fibre and a supposed stripped-out racer vibe, it's still really been more about show than go, writes Dan Trent.

So when you see a Huracan sprouting prominent aero, Italian flags on its flanks and a set of bronze-coloured wheels, you'd assume it was just business as usual.

The Performante isn't business as usual. Lamborghini has looked at the critical success of tweaked exotics such the Ferrari 458 Speciale, McLaren 675LT and even the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and decided it wants a piece of the action. To mix it in this crowd, however, you need more than a big wing on the back and a noisy exhaust. You need to back it up.

Having launched the car in a blaze of publicity - and controversy - over its claim of a 6min 52sec Nurburgring lap, Lamborghini chose to continue the confrontational approach by inviting us to Imola to put it to the test. OK, so it's the hometown of Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali and just down the road from the factory. But it's also heavily branded in the colours of his former employer, Ferrari.

Speaking more practically, it's also a very, very fast circuit, even with the addition of chicanes following that notorious weekend in 1994 when it claimed the lives of Roland Ratzenberger and Aytron Senna. Lamborghini is currently celebrating its little-known connection with the latter back at the factory museum, the exhibition including an aborted collaboration with McLaren that saw one of its engines tested in an F1 car by the man himself.

All very appropriate. But we're here to test a car, not for a history lesson. And a fast circuit like Imola is just the place to demonstrate the Performante's party piece - a clever active aero system branded as "ALA" (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, or active aerodynamics) which is able to switch between high and low downforce modes. It can even introduce more downforce to the inside rear wheel, the claim being this drags the car into the corner in a process described as "aero vectoring".

It's also a bit more powerful than a regular Huracan at 631bhp over 602bhp, gets 442lb ft of torque over the standard 413lb ft and weighs a little less, too. The 0-62mph time is cut by four tenths to 2.9, the 0-124mph benchmark nailed a whole second faster at 8.9 seconds.

