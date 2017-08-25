Laura and Jason Kenny announce birth of first child with family picture on Instagram

The Olympic couple posed with baby Albert and their two dogs in a park in a picture posted on Instagram - Laura Kenny/SWNS

Laura Kenny, the Olympic cyclist, has given birth to her first child with husband Jason Kenny.

The pair announced the arrival of their son - named Albert Louie Kenny - by posting a picture on social media.

Laura, 25, revealed that Albert was a week overdue when she was born on Wednesday, weighing 8lb 12oz.

She posted a picture on Instagram of her and Jason, the fellow Olympian, with baby Albert and their two dogs in a park.

"Welcome to the world little Albert Louie Kenny," she wrote. "You kept us waiting a week but it was all worth it."

Laura and Jason, a track cyclist who has six Olympic gold medals, married in a secret ceremony in September last year.

The couple later announced they were expecting their first child with another picture on Instagram of a child bike next to two adult bikes.

Laura (nee Trott) is Britain's most successful female Olympian, having won both the team pursuit and omnium at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

She has also won seven World Championship, 10 European Championship and one Commonwealth Games title.

View photos Jason Kenny after winning his gold medal in the Men's Keirin Final at Brazil 2016 with fiancee Laura Trott, who won gold in the Women's Omnium Credit: David Davies/PA More

She and Jason have been described as Britain's golden cycling couple.

Their relationship became public at the London 2012 Olympics, where they each won two gold medals in the velodrome and were pictured kissing at the beach volleyball competition at Horse Guards Parade.

View photos Jason and Laura Kenny, pictured in October last year Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage More

It was joked that British Cycling's famed marginal gains approach had thought of everything - even a breeding programme.

Kenny will hope to emulate athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and 14-time Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey, a fellow cyclist, by continuing her career as a mother.

How Jason and Laura Kenny become Britain's golden cycling couple