LaVar Ball tells Fox Sports' Kristine Leahy 'stay in your lane' after question about how many shoes he has sold

Fox Sports

LaVar Ball got into an ugly, tense exchange with Fox Sports reporter Kristine Leahy on "The Herd" on Wednesday during a discussion about how many of his son Lonzo's shoes he had sold. Lonzo is a projected top-three pick in the NBA draft.

Host Colin Cowherd asked Ball, whose $495 shoes have made headlines, whether he had sold any yet.

Ball responded vaguely: "Yeah, I've sold a good amount, to me. Like I said, there's different amounts."

Leahy asked, "How many?"

Ball seemed to recoil at the question, saying, "Stay in your lane."

When Leahy said she was just curious, Ball said: "I don't even worry about her over there. She scares me to death. ... She scares me. That's why I don't look that way." He told her to "leave me alone."

Leahy said the comment was "kind of disrespectful" and asked why he was scared of her. Ball pointed to Cowherd and said, "I'll tell you — 400, 500 pairs." Cowherd interjected: "She's a reporter. Her job is to probe."

"She can report to whoever she wants behind her," Ball said. "I'm talking to you, Colin."

When Leahy asked what Ball's problem with her was, Ball called her "a hater," then, seemingly imitating Leahy, said in a high-pitched voice: "'I would never wear a Big Baller shirt.' Well, good. Don't even talk to me."

He added: "With all due respect, you're a great reporter — just not reporting on me."

Leahy said her criticism of Ball's Big Baller Brand was that it wouldn't appeal to women, and that if he wanted to license his company to Nike, Under Armour, or Adidas — all of which reportedly passed on the opportunity — it would need to.

Cowherd said he didn't necessarily agree with Leahy but that it was "a good point." Ball didn't agree, saying "I'm not friends with her" before asking to change the subject.

"I think in order to have a successful company, you're gonna have to have women who like your brand," Leahy said.

"Uh, yeah, if you have a women's company," Ball said before again changing the subject.

Watch part of the exchange:

Here's audio of the exchange. The comments start around the six-minute mark:

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape

See Also: