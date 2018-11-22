The Leaning Tower of Pisa is not leaning as much as it used to, experts reveal

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is not leaning as much as it used to (Getty)

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is one of the world’s most iconic landmarks – but its famous tilt has started to straighten.

The past 20 years has seen the 183ft Italian monument straighten by around four centimetres.

Experts say years of remedial engineering works have taken 200 years off the age of the tower, making it more stable than it has ever been.

Professor Salvatore Settis, from Pisa University, said: ‘It’s as if it’s had two centuries taken off its age.

‘Since remedial work began, the bell tower is leaning by about half a degree less.’

The tower now inclines away by roughly half a degree less compared to its position at the turn of the century.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa began tilting soon after construction began in 1173, due to the soft sand and clay that lies beneath its foundations.

After hundreds of years of shifting,s the tilt was more than five degrees from the vertical in the early 1990s.

An international team of experts stabilised the tower between 1993 and 2001, correcting the lean by nearly 45 centimetres.