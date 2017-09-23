LeBron James’ Steph Curry tweet is officially more viral than anything Donald Trump has said on Twitter

James' tweet has been shared more than anything Mr Trump has ever tweeted: AP

Donald Trump may be the President, but LeBron James is still “The King” — even on Twitter.

James took Mr Trump to task on the social media platform after the President rescinded an already-declined invitation for Steph Curry to visit the White House after the Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA Finals. Then, over the next six hours, the tweet was shared more times than any tweet the President has ever written.

“U bum Steph Curry already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James wrote in the tweet.

It didn’t take long before James’ message started eclipsing Mr Trump’s top tweets.

About five hours after posting, the tweet had more retweets than the President’s third-most popular post (206,000 retweets) — when he asked if former President Barack Obama could be impeached for “gross incompetence”.

Then, minutes later, it pulled past Mr Trump’s second-most retweeted post (214,000 retweets) — a simple reflection on election night where he marveled at the historic nature of his win.

If this @KingJames tweet keeps going at this rate it'll be shared more than @realDonaldTrump's top tweet in, like, an hour and a half https://t.co/LDT9z6Qctg — Clark Mindock (@ClarkMindock) September 23, 2017

It just beat Trump's 3rd most viral tweet, when he asked if Obama could be impeached for gross incompetence!https://t.co/7SHImfzpBO — Clark Mindock (@ClarkMindock) September 23, 2017

And now his second! Which was his first post-election tweet.https://t.co/i1JmjXKe90 — Clark Mindock (@ClarkMindock) September 23, 2017

Guys he did it! pic.twitter.com/vZqiMdNcyW — Clark Mindock (@ClarkMindock) September 23, 2017

Then, about an hour after that, James’ tweet officially became more of a viral sensation than anything Mr Trump has written on his favorite social media platform.

“TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Mr Trump wrote in that tweet, a fiery call to arms before voting started last year.

The top retweeted tweet of all time, you ask? That goes to Carter Wilkerson, who has gained 3.6 million retweets so far on a tweet in which he pleaded with his followers to help him get some free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s.