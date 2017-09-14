Leicester City fan fined for chanting homophobic hate at Brighton supporters

Leicester ejected several fans from the King Power Stadium for homophobic chants: Getty

A football fan has been fined after admitting chanting homophobic abuse at rival supporters during a Premier League match.

Leicester City fan Jason Holmes also agreed to complete a discrimination awareness course after yelling slurs at Brighton fans as the two teams played on August 19.

He was one of two fans arrested after Leicester stewards ejected a number of home fans from the King Power Stadium for homophobic chants.

Leicestershire police said they were reviewing evidence to see if others were involved in the abuse, which began in the closing stages of the home side's 2-0 win.

Holmes, 44, of Mossgate, Leicester, admitted a charge of indecent chanting and was fined £300 at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The fine was higher than the usual £250 penalty the offence carries as his chants were treated as a homophobic hate crime.

Before the court hearing Holmes attended an educational session provided by Kick It Out, which campaigns against discrimination in football.

"The Crown Prosecution Service takes all forms of discrimination seriously and has an important part to play in eliminating it from football," said Janine Smith, chief prosecutor for the East Midlands.

"This offence was treated as a homophobic hate crime and Jason Holmes received an uplifted fine from the court."

She added: "The CPS contacted Kick it Out about the educational sessions they provide and Jason Holmes was offered such a session to help him understand the full impact of his behaviour, which he attended.

"The contribution of Kick It Out to this case has ensured that, as well as facing the consequences of his actions, this defendant will understand why his actions were so unacceptable."

Following the match, Leicester said it was “disappointed” at the actions of the “responsible minority”.

"We are committed to creating a passionate, inclusive, welcoming environment at King Power Stadium, in which everyone is free to enjoy the matchday experience," a club said in a statement.

Roisin Wood, Kick It Out's chief executive, said: "Over the past few years we have worked with supporters at numerous clubs to educate them on unacceptable behaviour and to understand what impact discriminatory actions could have on fellow fans.

"The sentence handed to Jason is a timely reminder that all acts of discrimination in football are against the law and can end up in banning orders or further prosecution."

Holmes was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.