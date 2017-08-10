Liam Gallagher: 'Fuck the sea'

Bodies of water are the latest targets in Liam Gallagher's sights, with the former Oasis frontman saying in a new interview: "Fuck the sea, I ain't going in that."

Gallagher has been on a press tour for his upcoming solo album As You Were of late, already calling James Corden a "knobhead" and believing A$AP Rocky to be called "WhatsApp Ricky".

Speaking to Noisey, he was asked if it is true he can't swim, and he had strong feelings about swimming and the sea in general:

"I can't swim, man. I had an accident when I was a young kid in some mad thing round our way. I can swim in a pool a bit but when it gets to that deep bit I gotta come back. And fuck the sea. I ain't going in that. Fuck that, mate. That ain't meant for us. That's meant for the sharks, and the jellyfish, tadpoles and stuff. But a hottub? I'm alright in a hottub. Can hang about in there for a bit."

Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed the origin of his famous hands-behind-back stance, which allows him to project his voice:

"I dunno but it's like when you're being nicked. You know when you're being nicked and you got your hands behind your fuckin' back, and you're going, "Fuck off!" to the copper and you're in the back of the van and all that? It's like that."