Littlefinger dead: That probably wasn't the last we see Petyr Baelish on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones’ seventh season has, very quickly, come to an end, a few less main players still alive in Westeros.

**Spoilers for ‘The Dragon and the Wolf ‘below**

Having schemed all the way to Winterfell, Littlefinger finally met his match when Sansa turned upon him, rather than her sister.

The unforgiving Arya then proceeded to slit Petyr Baelish’s throat before the men of the vale, who watched as the murderous manipulator bled to death.

As Sansa points out, Littlefinger deserved death, having convinced Lyssa Arryn (Catelyn Stark’s sister) to murder her own husband, told everyone the Lannisters did it, betrayed Ned Stark, and sent an assassin to kill Bran (once again blaming the Lannisters).

Having almost single handedly started the War of the Five Kings, Littlefinger was quite a brilliant villain, and although dead, we could see him return.

Little finger had many connections across Westeros, using them to orchestrate the war. Some of them could be helpful in the battle against Cersei.

Perhaps, then, Arya will eventually wear Littlefinger’s face to abuse these contacts, using them to et close to Cersei? We saw David Bradley return as Walder Frey earlier this season, it’s no stretch to imagine Aidan Gillen could coming back in season eight.

Whatever the case, there’s a lot going on next season; already, fans are speculating over a deathly love triangle that may come into play.