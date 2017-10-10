How a local school in Whitby hopes to save Britain's fishing industry

Ellis Hoey has always felt drawn to the sea. A keen fisherman from the age of twelve, he would often go out angling in the dead of winter, casting his line from the edge of piers in the hope of landing some whiting to take home for supper. The prospect of being caught out by a freak wave only added to his sense of excitement.

Four years later, the lure of netting a prize catch in the face of the elements remains just as beguiling.

“I’m not nervous. You have to work through the elements,” he says. “You have to overcome your fears.”

Whilst his twin brother has opted to pursue a plumbing course at their local vocational college in Hartlepool, for Ellis, his boyhood pastime has taken on new meaning.

Back in Whitby, a small coastal town in Yorkshire, he has enrolled at a local fishing school opened in 2002, which offers training to youngsters intent on becoming seamen.

After completing his initial safety training he will be sent out into depths of the North Sea, where he will spend the next few years working on board a local skipper’s boat, trawling for crabs, lobsters and salmon. He is in the right place.

Once the training ground for Captain Cook, the famous seafaring explorer, Whitby remains one of Britain’s most well-known fishing ports. An arch made from a whale’s 20-ft jawbones overlooks the harbour, an old relic of the whaling industry which once thrived in the town during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Recent years have not been kind to Whitby, however, and today, just one trawler, the White Heather VI, remains in operation. Around thirty other boats make up the town’s dwindling fleet, but these are small two-man cobles (traditional flat-bottomed fishing boats) - a fraction of the size of those that once patrolled the north east.

Whibty Fishing School hopes to change that. Launched with the purpose of “rejuvenating” the fishing industry, its doors are open to young men and women across the country. It is the only training provider of its kind in England, offering courses geared specifically towards training young sea fishing recruits.

Taking around four intakes a year, the school (a non-profit) pays for all of the students’ training and expenses. In a throwback to Captain Cook’s day, recruits are housed in homely lodgings.

They learn their craft both in the classroom and out at sea, taught to survive a storm and, more importantly, how to tie a palomar knot.

“All we’re trying to do is bring youth into the industry,” explains Andrew Hodgson, the business development manager at the fishing school.

