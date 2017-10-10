How a local school in Whitby hopes to save Britain's fishing industry

Ellis Hoey has always felt drawn to the sea. A keen fisherman from the age of twelve, he would often go out angling in the dead of winter, casting his line from the edge of piers in the hope of landing some whiting to take home for supper. The prospect of being caught out by a freak wave only added to his sense of excitement.
Four years later, the lure of netting a prize catch in the face of the elements remains just as beguiling.
“I’m not nervous. You have to work through the elements,” he says. “You have to overcome your fears.”
Whilst his twin brother has opted to pursue a plumbing course at their local vocational college in Hartlepool, for Ellis, his boyhood pastime has taken on new meaning.
Back in Whitby, a small coastal town in Yorkshire, he has enrolled at a local fishing school opened in 2002, which offers training to youngsters intent on becoming seamen.
After completing his initial safety training he will be sent out into depths of the North Sea, where he will spend the next few years working on board a local skipper’s boat, trawling for crabs, lobsters and salmon. He is in the right place.
Once the training ground for Captain Cook, the famous seafaring explorer, Whitby remains one of Britain’s most well-known fishing ports. An arch made from a whale’s 20-ft jawbones overlooks the harbour, an old relic of the whaling industry which once thrived in the town during the 18th and 19th centuries.
Recent years have not been kind to Whitby, however, and today, just one trawler, the White Heather VI, remains in operation. Around thirty other boats make up the town’s dwindling fleet, but these are small two-man cobles (traditional flat-bottomed fishing boats) - a fraction of the size of those that once patrolled the north east.
Whibty Fishing School hopes to change that. Launched with the purpose of “rejuvenating” the fishing industry, its doors are open to young men and women across the country. It is the only training provider of its kind in England, offering courses geared specifically towards training young sea fishing recruits.
Taking around four intakes a year, the school (a non-profit) pays for all of the students’ training and expenses. In a throwback to Captain Cook’s day, recruits are housed in homely lodgings.
They learn their craft both in the classroom and out at sea, taught to survive a storm and, more importantly, how to tie a palomar knot.
“All we’re trying to do is bring youth into the industry,” explains Andrew Hodgson, the business development manager at the fishing school.
It takes a certain type of 16 year-old to make a good fisherman, and one that seems today to be increasingly rare: someone who enjoys being outdoors, who isn’t afraid of hard graft and early starts, and who’s willing to take orders.
“I’ve always loved being outside. Never liked playing on games consoles and stuff like that,” Ellis says.
Ellis is one of three boys in the latest intake. Tyler Wilkin, from Scarborough, is another. He joined the Sea Cadets at eleven.
“I wanted to go work at sea,” he says. “This course isn’t just sitting in class, it’s going out every day and physically doing the work, and that was the sort of thing I wanted to do.”
Bradley Thompson, 20, is from Cumbria, and is the third new recruit. His grandfather was in the Royal Navy.
“I’ve never been on a ship before. My grandfather, he said, ‘don’t worry about it, it’ll be alright’,” Bradley says. “I hope I don’t get seasick.”
“Chuffed” that he won a place to the school, Bradley thinks that recruits need to “hardworking and reliable” to succeed.
They also need to do as they’re told, says Kieran Bush, 17, a recruit from the March cohort. He was almost dragged underwater after throwing the wrong pot overboard: “If you stood on a rope and it got caught round your leg, you’d be going over.”
One of major problems facing the industry is that many of the local fishermen are close to retirement age.
“It’s a physically demanding job,” says Hodgson, “and it’s one of those industries where you’ve got to want to go into it. They class it as one of the most dangerous jobs in the country. We need some young blood coming in otherwise the industry is going to die a death.”
In the harbour, George Lamplough is unloading the day’s catch onto the dock, hoisting large plastic containers filled with glistening black lobsters. There’s the sound of seagulls cawing overhead.
George graduated from the fishing school three years ago; before that, he used to work in security. He’s roughly 6-ft, bald with a red beard. He wears his t-shirt inside out underneath his oilskins, and a gold earring gleams in his right earlobe.
As he climbs up onto the dock in his bright yellow rubber boots to light a cigarette, George looks every bit the part of a fisherman. Watching him crack jokes with skippers from nearby boats, it’s hard to believe that George is only 26, and a relative novice compared to the rest of the men standing on the dock.
George points out an elderly man wearing a faded red baseball cap.
“Old boy there, that’s my skipper’s father. If I know half of what he’s forgotten, I’ll count myself lucky.”
The local fishing industry has skipped a generation, George tells me. Fishing is a family business, with fathers passing on their boat to their sons. But more local people are going to university or moving elsewhere, meaning that the “average age of a fisherman is now about 50 years”. On his boat, George is the youngest person by nearly 20 years.
He thinks the school is “essential” for rejuvenating the industry, as it brings young people in “from the outside” and allows them to work their way up.
George is from the Isle of Wight, another picturesque seaside town. When he first joined Whitby Fishing School, at the age of 23, he “got a lot of stick for being Southern”. One day he stormed into the school office and demanded he be given “the hardest job” available.
“They took me to my word,” he grins. “First boat I was on was a scallop dredger. You go out for a three-day trip, and you’re hauling every hour and a half so you don’t really get much time for sleep. And I was horrendously sick. I lost a stone in three days.”
George had never been on a fishing boat before the course, and feels he owes “a debt” to the school.
“The sea is like nothing else, I wouldn’t give it up for anything.”
He smiles and gestures to the boat bobbing below us in the harbour.
“You see that, and you think it’s a little boat when you look at it from here. But when you’re 10 miles out, oh it’s huge. It’s massive.”
Many of the new recruits are excited about the prospect of Brexit, and “taking back our fish”. British fishermen were the “sacrificial lambs” when Britain joined the EU, says George, with narrow quotas imposed, and their plight was highlighted during the Leave campaign.
“One Dutch ship has 23 per cent of the UK’s quota,” George says.
He’s sceptical that much will change, however, and is waiting to see how the negotiations pan out.
Ciaran Gilmore, 23, is more optimistic: “Leaving Europe will be a good thing. Getting our waters back, so I’ve heard.”
Ciaran moved from Manchester for the course, which he started in January. He had a “late start” at six this morning – he usually starts at half four, as do most of the other boats. This, the K2, is the second boat he’s been on during the course. He and the skipper Mike Locker are the only crew.
The pair are physically incongruous. Mike is stocky, his face weathered by storms, whilst Ciaran is tall with a tanned, boyish face. Working side by side, however, there’s a rhythm and harmony to their movements as they shift coils of heavy rope: the old and the new generations of Whitby fishermen.
“It hasn’t changed for ever has it really?” Ellis says. “It hasn’t changed in the past and it’s not gonna change in the future.
“There’s always gonna be people working off the boats.”