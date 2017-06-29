    How Long Can a Person Live? There Is No Limit, Study Says

    Ryan Bort
    How Long Can a Person Live? There Is No Limit, Study Says

    On April 15, Italian Emma Morano, the last living person born in the 1800s, died at the age of 117. The now universally verifiable oldest person in the world missed the three-century cutoff by just three months—Violet Brown of Jamaica, still alive at 117, who was born March 10, 1900.

    In China, a woman named Alimiha Seiti claims to have celebrated her 131st birthday on Tuesday, but the Guinness Book of World Records does not recognize her longevity as legitimate. Nor did the venerable record book acknowledge Antisa Khvichava, a Georgia woman who died in 2012 after living, she claimed, 132 years. According to Guinness, the oldest person to have ever lived was Jeanne Calment of France, who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days.

    Related: 117-year-old Jamaican Violet Brown is now the world's oldest person

    Trending: Watch: Pigs Close Down I-45 Highway in Texas, Trotting Among Cars and Running From Police After Truck Crash

    Though all of these women lived exceptionally long lives, as fallible human beings they probably indulged in certain habits that may have prevented them from living even longer. Comedian George Burns, who died in 1996 at the age of 100, famously smoked multiple cigars a day, all the way up until his death. How long could he have lived if he hadn't sucked down so many stogies?

    Taking it a step further, how long could people live if they never did anything to hinder their health? What is the theoretical limit to how long a person can live? According to a new study from researchers at McGill University in Montreal, there is none.

    "We just don't know what the age limit might be," said Siegfried Hekimi, who co-authored the study, which was published Wednesday in the journal Nature. "In fact, by extending trend lines, we can show that maximum and average lifespans could continue to increase far into the foreseeable future."

    Don't miss: How Long Can a Person Live? There Is No Limit, Study Says

    Published by Hekimi and fellow McGill biologist Bryan Hughes, the study refutes a 2016 study by researchers from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine that sets the barrier to life at 115 years, claiming the maximum lifespan of humans is "fixed and subject to natural constraints." Hekimi and Hughes contend that this is an erroneous conclusion that resulted from "limited data available for analysis."

    After analyzing the lifespans of the longest-living people in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Japan for each year starting in 1968, Hekimi and Hughes concluded that there is no definable "plateau" to the limits of human life. "People who are dying now at 117, their early life was not as easy as that. Wait until we have our entire life as easy as it is now," Hekimi says.

    The Albert Einstein College of Medicine researchers stand by their findings, however. "In the absence of solid statistical underpinning of various possible future scenarios, we feel that our interpretation of the data as pointing towards a limit to human lifespan of about 115 years remains valid," writes Xiao Dong, one of the authors of the study.

    In the end, there is no correct answer, and the studies are simply conflicting interpretations of available data, which of course cannot take into account future medical and technological advances or scientific findings. "It's hard to guess," Hekimi says. "Three hundred years ago, many people lived only short lives. If we would have told them that one day most humans might live up to 100, they would have said we were crazy."

    More from Newsweek

    • Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Everything you need to know
      News
      Digital Spy

      Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Everything you need to know

      James Gunn's planning an "epic conclusion".

    • Donald Trump latest approval rating and impeachment odds
      News
      The Telegraph

      Donald Trump latest approval rating and impeachment odds

      Donald Trump latest approval rating and impeachment odds

    • Police officer who fought London Bridge terrorists says he felt like a cowboy as he took on 'wolfpack'
      News
      The Telegraph

      Police officer who fought London Bridge terrorists says he felt like a cowboy as he took on 'wolfpack'

      Police officer who fought London Bridge terrorists says he felt like a cowboy as he took on 'wolfpack'

    • Row between police and coroner emerges at trial of chef accused of killing girlfriend
      News
      The Telegraph

      Row between police and coroner emerges at trial of chef accused of killing girlfriend

      Row between police and coroner emerges at trial of chef accused of killing girlfriend

    • Oh my cod! 15 of the most pun-tastic shop names in Britain
      Yahoo News UK

      Oh my cod! 15 of the most pun-tastic shop names in Britain

      Britain is known for its sense of humour and that extends to shop and business names. Convenience store owner Jel Singh Nagra is in a bit of trouble for his choice of names, however, after Sainsbury’s threatened legal action against him for calling his shop Singhsburys. The supermarket giant was not thrilled with having their copyrighted name used in a particularly fine pun so Mr Nagra, from West Allotment, North Tyneside, had to change it. MORE: HMS Queen Elizabeth sets sail for first time: ‘Big Lizzie’ squeezes under Forth Road Bridge MORE: The great Glastonbury clear-up begins: Crew of 800 tasked with removing festival rubbish However, he kept the punning theme and instead switched it to Morrisinghs, another play on his name and another big supermarket – Morrisons. However, Morrisons said Mr Singh’s new shop name – which he described as “banter” was fine with them and have wished him well. Here are some other businesses that have an eye for a witty name…

    • UK cat and dog owners use about a quarter of their sick days to tend to ill pets
      News
      Business Insider UK

      UK cat and dog owners use about a quarter of their sick days to tend to ill pets

      Pet owners, be honest — have you ever called in sick when it was actually your furry friend who was unwell? You might have heard parents complaining that they had to take sick leave for a poorly child, but according to a survey by Animal Friends pet insurance, pet owners take it one step further. The younger generation were the most reluctant to leave their sick pets, with 40% of 18 to 24 year olds saying they had taken time off for that purpose.

    • Phil Jackson Confirms New York Knicks Departure, Admitting ‘Deep Disappointment’
      News
      Newsweek

      Phil Jackson Confirms New York Knicks Departure, Admitting ‘Deep Disappointment’

      A report earlier in the day by ESPN had claimed the atmosphere inside the Knicks’ front office had grown “toxic,” with those around Dolan asking him to fire Jackson. “The New York Knicks will always hold a special place in my heart,” Jackson said in a statement published on the Knicks’ website. “This team and this town launched my NBA career.

    • Community buy Texas man car after finding him walking 3 miles to and from work in 32 degree heat
      News
      The Independent

      Community buy Texas man car after finding him walking 3 miles to and from work in 32 degree heat

      A man who was forced to walk miles to work in sweltering heat, has been bought a car by members of his local community. Justin Korva regularly braved temperatures of 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) to get to his job at Taco Casa in Rockwell, Texas. The 20-year-old was picked up on his three-mile trek one morning by Andy Mitchell, who posted a picture of pair on Facebook next to a message explaining his journey.

    • Don’t underestimate the power of the UK economy – it’s more resilient than you think
      News
      The Independent

      Don’t underestimate the power of the UK economy – it’s more resilient than you think

      Janet Yellen was in London this week, talking with Lord Stern at the British Academy. My main thought watching her was how lucky the Americans were to have her as chair of the Federal Reserve Board: calm, sensible, measured and wise. One was that she did not expect there to be another serious financial crisis in our lifetimes.

    • Sydney Opera House lit up with Aboriginal Australian art projection to celebrate world’s oldest living culture
      News
      The Independent

      Sydney Opera House lit up with Aboriginal Australian art projection to celebrate world’s oldest living culture

      Sydney Opera House is to be illuminated with a projection of indigenous art every evening for a year, as part of a range of cultural displays to mark a historic anniversary for Aborigines in Australia. The light show, which will run for seven minutes from sunset each day, is called Badu Gili or "water light" in the language of the Gadigal people, who are the traditional owners of Bennelong Point, where Sydney Opera House is built. Its launch coincided with the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum in which Australians voted overwhelmingly in favour of including Aboriginal Australians in the census, and was broadcast live by the opera house.

    • HollyScoop

      Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Relationship is Driving Bella Hadid CRAZY!

      The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been going strong for several months now making all of us envious of their picture perfect relationship - everyone including the singer’s ex, Bella Hadid. Watching her ex in a loving relationship has made her jealous.

    • What you need to know in advertising today
      News
      Business Insider UK

      What you need to know in advertising today

      Facebook is trying to breathe life back into branded chat bots. To read more about Facebook's latest attempt to get both brands and people talking to bots on Messenger, click here. Facebook easily coasted to 2 billion users, but the joy ride may be coming to an end. Now that Facebook is used by roughly two-thirds of the world's population with internet access, its days of easy growth are nearing an end.

    • Hong Kong handover anniversary: Chris Patten: 'Britain did not sell out Hong Kong - but we should have pushed China more on democracy.'
      News
      The Telegraph

      Hong Kong handover anniversary: Chris Patten: 'Britain did not sell out Hong Kong - but we should have pushed China more on democracy.'

      Hong Kong handover anniversary: Chris Patten: 'Britain did not sell out Hong Kong - but we should have pushed China more on democracy.'

    • Prehistoric dentists: Neanderthals used toothpicks 130,000 years ago
      News
      International Business Times

      Prehistoric dentists: Neanderthals used toothpicks 130,000 years ago

      The remains of toothpick grooves on Neanderthal teeth suggest that archaic humans were trying to treat their dental problems as far back as 130,000 years ago. Many studies have found toothpick grooves in the fossilised teeth of ancient humans, some as old as two million years, but this behaviour had not often been associated with Neanderthals. The findings, described in the Bulletin of the International Association for Paleodontology, were made after the researchers analysed four mandibular teeth on the left side of the mouth of a Neanderthal individual.

    • News
      Sky News

      Superdrug becomes first retailer to sell morning after pill

      Superdrug has become the first high street chain to start selling the morning after pill. The retailer will sell the emergency hormonal contraceptive (EHC) at £13.49, half the amount women would expect to pay for the branded version in a pharmacy. The contraceptive is now available at more than 200 Superdrug pharmacies as well as its online doctor service.

    • News
      Sky News

      Teen banned for driving with girl on roof in South Shields car park

      Footage showed the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, climbing on top of the vehicle and lying down before Ryan McMillan set off. McMillan was also sentenced to 240 hours of unpaid work for dangerous driving after the stunt in the Sundial car park in South Shields, South Tyneside, on 23 March. The girl was also disqualified from driving for a year for aiding or abetting dangerous driving.

    • Antarctica's ice-free areas to increase by up to a quarter by 2100, study says
      News
      The Guardian

      Antarctica's ice-free areas to increase by up to a quarter by 2100, study says

      An increase in ice-free areas on Antarctica will threaten the diversity of its animal life. Climate change will cause ice-free areas on Antarctica to increase by up to a quarter by 2100, threatening the diversity of the unique terrestrial plant and animal life that exists there, according to projections from the first study examining the question in detail. If emissions of greenhouse gasses are not reduced, projected warming and changes in snowfall will cause ice-free areas – which currently make up about 1% of Antarctica and are home to all of the continent’s terrestrial plants and animals – to increase by as much as 17,000 square kilometres.

    • Pope Francis injects new blood into cardinals club
      News
      AFP

      Pope Francis injects new blood into cardinals club

      Pope Francis on Wednesday created five new cardinals in a colourful ritual ceremony at the Vatican that blended centuries of tradition with the Argentine pontiff's vision of a remodelled Church for the 21st century.

    • News
      HuffPost UK

      I Test Positive For Psychopathy. This Is What My Romantic Relationships Are Like

      Can psychopaths have successful romantic relationships?

    • Focus on defences as users scramble after global cyberattack
      News
      AFP

      Focus on defences as users scramble after global cyberattack

      Thousands of computer users across the globe scrambled to reboot on Wednesday as calls grew to step up defences after a fresh wave of ransomware cyberattacks spread from Ukraine and Russia worldwide.

    • Terrorism: How We Can De-Radicalize Extremists
      News
      Newsweek

      Terrorism: How We Can De-Radicalize Extremists

      Prominent voices such as Maajid Nawaz and Hanif Qadir who condemned the attacks were themselves once involved in militant Islamist networks. Importantly, supporting disengagement also reasserts those liberal democratic values terrorism seeks to undermine, in ways that detention without trial does not. This means we know less about disengagement than we do about mobilization processes.

    • Why It's Ok To Be Sad
      News
      HuffPost UK

      Why It's Ok To Be Sad

      I've been putting off writing about the recent tragedies we've seen in London and Manchester.

    • Samsung to invest $380 mn in new plant in US
      News
      AFP

      Samsung to invest $380 mn in new plant in US

      South Korean electronics giant Samsung announced plans for a new factory in South Carolina to produce appliances and employ about 900 people

    • This £6.99 Pimm's alternative is selling FAST
      News
      Digital Spy

      This £6.99 Pimm's alternative is selling FAST

      Quick, before Wimbledon starts!

    • Your first look at Suits season 7 is here
      Digital Spy

      Your first look at Suits season 7 is here

      When Suits returns for its seventh season in the US next month, things are going to look very different for the Pearson Specter Litt gang. The game-changing sixth season saw Mike (Patrick J Adams) complete a jail sentence and seemingly leave the legal profession behind, only to return to the fold at the last minute. The new season finds Mike back at PSL and adjusting to the new status quo with Harvey (Gabriel Macht) in charge and Jessica (Gina Torres) gone for good. Our gallery of exclusive photos from the premiere offers a first look at Mike, Harvey and Rachel (Meghan Markle), Mike's fiancée, who might finally walk down the aisle this season after a couple of false starts. The show's 100th episode, directed by Adams, will also air in the US on August 30. Suits season 7 begins July 12 on USA in the States. The show typically heads to Dave in the UK, although no air dates have been revealed as yet. From Digital Spy

    By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes